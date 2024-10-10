ONEONCOLOGY CLOSES ACQUISITION OF UNITED UROLOGY GROUP

Partnership brings additional growth, supported by OneOncology's investors, TPG and Cencora, to expand comprehensive high-value urology care in physician-owned practices and ambulatory surgery centers

OneOncology and UUG share an aligned culture of physician leadership, commitment to growth and innovation

Increasing complexity of prostate, bladder, and other genitourinary cancers means partnership between OneOncology and United Urology Group will drive meaningful improvement to cancer care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and OWINGS MILLS, Md., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, a physician-led national platform for independent oncology practices, announced today that it has closed its acquisition of United Urology Group (UUG), one of the nation's leading urology management services organizations supporting more than 250 providers with more than 1,300 employees.

"We're thrilled to bring these two physician-led organizations together to drive innovation and ultimately improve the standard of cancer care," said Jeff Patton, MD, Chief Executive Officer, OneOncology. "OneOncology and UUG share a dedication to physician leadership, high-quality care, growth and innovation. This partnership will enhance OneOncology's partner and UUG's affiliate practices and ultimately advance urology care, including the increasingly complex treatment of genitourinary cancers."

UUG's vision is to lead the transformation of urologic care through its commitment to accessible, high quality, and value-based care; patient and employee satisfaction; continuous innovation; and community involvement.

Urologists are critical members of the cancer care ecosystem, serving as the quarterbacks for cancer treatment for prostate, bladder, and other genitourinary cancers. Prostate cancer incidence rates have grown by approximately 3% per year over the last decade, creating a high unmet need for these services. In 2024, the American Cancer Society estimates there to be almost 300,000 newly diagnosed cases of prostate cancer in the United States with prostate cancer being the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men.

"This transaction represents a pivotal moment in our journey to expand our unique urology platform. Together with OneOncology, we're poised to deliver even greater value to patients, providers, and the entire urologic community. We look forward to working closely to grow our respective organizations and cultivate stronger partnerships," said Ian Wong, Chief Executive Officer, UUG.

United Urology Group has demonstrated unparalleled operational leadership, integrating its affiliate practices with sophisticated technology systems and processes. This has enabled the company to broaden the breadth of ancillary service lines within its affiliate practices \by offering comprehensive, lower-cost and integrated care to its patients in its physician offices and ambulatory surgery centers. Leveraging these capabilities, UUG has created a platform for sustainable growth by collaborating with its affiliated practices and providers to enhance their business while continuing to maintain high standards and providing quality patient care.

"As we close this transaction, we are more energized than ever to drive innovation in urology and cancer care. By bringing together our teams and expertise, we are uniquely positioned to push the boundaries of what's possible for urology practices within our platform. This partnership with OneOncology not only strengthens our affiliate practices' ability to deliver advanced, personalized treatments, but also fosters a shared commitment to progress in the fight against urologic diseases and cancers", said Geoffrey Sklar, MD, Chief Medical Officer, UUG.

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to OneOncology, while Ropes & Gray LLP and McGuire Woods served in the same capacity to the seller. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to UUG.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. The company's goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. Backed by TPG and Cencora, OneOncology supports its platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. The company's 1,300 cancer care providers care for approximately 787,000 patients at more than 420 sites of care nationwide. Visit https://www.oneoncology.com for more information.

About United Urology Group

United Urology Group supports a urology-specific continuum of care model for providers and patients alike. United Urology Group enables affiliate practices to focus on providing high quality, integrated, and cost-effective urologic care to their patients. More than 1,500 caring, compassionate employees are affiliated with the network, including 160+ physicians and 80+ advanced practice providers, serve 900,000+ patients a year with the goal of superior urologic care. The organization's member groups of urology practices today include Arizona Urology Specialists, located in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas; Arizona Urology Specialists, located in the Tucson metro area; Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Eastern Delaware; Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver, Boulder, and Foothills areas; and Tennessee Urology, serving patients in the greater Knoxville area and Eastern Tennessee.

