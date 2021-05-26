OneOncology Experts to Make 23 presentations at ASCO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the platform for independent oncology practices, said today that partner practice physicians and other OneOncology experts will make 23 presentations across 12 different subject categories at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting from June 4-6.

Lee Schwartzberg, MD, Chief Medical Officer, OneOncology, is an author on six abstracts and Axel Grothey, MD, Medical Director, OneR, Director of GI Cancer Research at the West Cancer Center, is the author on 12 abstracts. OneR is OneOncology's clinical trial site management organization launched last year.

Drs. Grothey, Schwartzberg and Ari VanderWalde, Medical Director of Precision Oncology at OneR and Director of Research at West Cancer Center are authors on an abstract evaluating targeted therapies in patients who have advanced solid tumors with genomic alterations or protein expression patterns predictive of response as part of Genentech's basket clinical trial, MyTACTIC. The trial aims to match patient populations with a targetable genomic alteration to a specific investigational agent. Dr. Grothey is the lead author on the abstract.

West Cancer Center investigator, Daniel Vaena, MD, is the lead author of an abstract selected for oral presentation. Dr. Vaena's abstract presentation will discuss the results of an ongoing phase 1 study of safety, tolerability and preliminary antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid malignancies.

Another highlight amongst the body of research presented at ASCO is an abstract that examines the impact of clinical trial enrollment on episode costs in Medicare's Oncology Care Model. Garrett Young, Director, Clinical & Strategic Analytics, OneOncology is the lead author on this abstract selected for a poster discussion in the Health Services Research and Quality Improvement category. Being selected for a poster discussion recognizes the abstract as one of the top 12 in the topic area.

The full roster of OneOncology-affiliated author abstracts, posters and presentations is below:

Category: Breast Cancer – Metastatic

- Efficacy of enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor (AR) targeting agent, correlates with the degree of AR positivity in advanced AR+/estrogen receptor (ER)+ breast cancer in an international phase 2 clinical study.

AUTHORS

Carlo Palmieri, Hannah M. Linden, Stephen Birrell, Elgene Lim, Lee S. Schwartzberg, Hope S. Rugo, Patrick W. Cobb, Kirti Jain, Charles L. Vogel, Joyce O'Shaughnessy, Stephen R. Johnston, Robert H. Getzenberg, K. G. Barnette, Mitchell S. Steiner, Adam Brufsky, Beth Overmoyer

ABSTRACT: 1020

- Results from CONTESSA 2: A multinational, multicenter, phase 2 study of tesetaxel (T) plus a reduced dose of capecitabine (C) in patients (pts) with hormone receptor + (HR+), HER2- metastatic breast cancer (MBC) not previously treated with a taxane.

AUTHORS

Lee S. Schwartzberg, Igor Bondarenko, Sara M. Tolaney, Andrew D. Seidman, Joyce O'Shaughnessy, Yaroslav V. Shparyk, Chi-Feng Chung, Yen-Shen Lu, Nuria Chic, Lawrence C. Panasci, Yee Soo Chae, Sabela Recalde, Yevhen Hotko, Patricia Gomez, Gail L. Wright, Noshir A. Dacosta, Sina Vatandoust, Joseph P. O'Connell, Thomas Wei, Hope S. Rugo

ABSTRACT: 1061

Category: Health Services Research and Quality Improvement

- Impact of clinical trial enrollment on episode costs in the Oncology Care Model (OCM).

AUTHORS

Garrett Young, Larry E. Bilbrey, Edward Arrowsmith, L. Johnetta Blakely, Davey B. Daniel, Andrew Yue, Basit I. Chaudhry, David R. Spigel, Aaron J. Lyss, Natalie R. Dickson, John Fox, Stephen M. Schleicher, Lee S. Schwartzberg

ABSTRACT: 6513

- Differences by race in patient-reported symptoms during chemotherapy among women with early-stage, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.

AUTHORS

Xin Hu, Cameron Kaplan, Edward Stepanski, Lee S. Schwartzberg, Gregory A. Vidal, Mark S. Walker, Michelle Y. Martin, Ilana Graetz

ABSTRACT: 6528

Category: Care Delivery and Regulatory Policy

- A study evaluating targeted therapies in participants who have advanced solid tumors with genomic alterations or protein expression patterns predictive of response (MyTACTIC).

AUTHORS

Axel Grothey, Michael Howland, Lloryn Hubbard, Tania Szado, Anne McDonald, Walter C. Darbonne, Jonathan Levy, Eucharia Borden, David R. Spigel, Ari M. Vanderwalde, Lee S. Schwartzberg

ABSTRACT: TPS1588

- Payor, Policy, and Affordability Effects on Cancer Care Delivery and Survivorship

DISCUSSANT

Stephen Matthew Schleicher, MD, MBA | Tennessee Oncology

- A study evaluating targeted therapies in participants who have advanced solid tumors with genomic alterations or protein expression patterns predictive of response (MyTACTIC).

AUTHORS

Axel Grothey, Michael Howland, Lloryn Hubbard, Tania Szado, Anne McDonald, Walter C. Darbonne, Jonathan Levy, Eucharia Borden, David R. Spigel, Ari M. Vanderwalde, Lee S. Schwartzberg; West Cancer Center and Research Institute, OneOncology Research Network, Germantown, TN; Genentech, Inc., South San Francisco, CA; Health Equity & Clinical Services, Cancer Support Community, Philadelphia

Category: Symptoms and Survivorship

- The impact of cancer-related diarrhea on changes in cancer therapy patterns.

AUTHORS

Pablo C. Okhuysen, Lee S. Schwartzberg, Eric Roeland, Ruthwik Anupindi, Jason Yeaw, Yi-Chen Lee, Lucille Sun, Gina Franklin, Pravin Chaturvedi, Iris M. Tam

ABSTRACT: 12111

Category: Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell Metastatic

- Clinical outcomes for plasma-based comprehensive genomic profiling versus tissue testing in advanced lung adenocarcinoma.

AUTHORS

Ray D. Page, Leylah Drusbosky, Hiba I. Dada, Victoria M. Raymond, Davey B. Daniel, Stephen G. Divers, Karen L. Reckamp, Miguel A. Villalona-Calero, Justin I. Odegaard, Richard B. Lanman, Vassiliki Papadimitrakopoulou, Natasha B. Leighl

ABSTRACT: 9027

Category: Genitourinary Cancer – Prostate, Testicular, and Penile

- SWOG S1216: A phase III randomized trial comparing androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) plus TAK-700 with ADT plus bicalutamide in patients (pts) with newly diagnosed metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) (NCT01809691).

AUTHORS

Neeraj Agarwal, Catherine Tangen, Maha H. A. Hussain, Shilpa Gupta, Melissa Plets, Primo "Lucky" N. Lara, Andrea Harzstark, Przemyslaw Twardowski, Channing Judith Paller, Dylan M. Zylla, Matthew R. Zibelman, Ellis Glenn Levine, Bruce J. Roth, Amir Goldkorn, Daniel A. Vaena, Manish Kohli, Tony Crispino, Nicholas J. Vogelzang, Ian Murchie Thompson, David I. Quinn.

Category: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Colorectal and Anal

- Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd; DS-8201) in patients (pts) with HER2-expressing metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): Final results from a phase 2, multicenter, open-label study (DESTINY-CRC01).

AUTHORS

Takayuki Yoshino, Maria Di Bartolomeo, Kanwal P. Raghav, Toshiki Masuishi, Fotios Loupakis, Hisato Kawakami, Kensei Yamaguchi, Tomohiro Nishina, Zev A. Wainberg, Elena Elez, Javier Rodriguez, Marwan Fakih, Fortunato Ciardiello, Kapil Saxena, Kojiro Kobayashi, Emarjola Bako, Yasuyuki Okuda, Gerold Meinhardt, Axel Grothey, Salvatore Siena

ABSTRACT:3505

- Molecular correlates of clinical benefit in previously treated patients (pts) with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) from the BEACON study.

AUTHORS

Scott Kopetz, Danielle A. Murphy, Jie Pu, Fortunato Ciardiello, Jayesh Desai, Axel Grothey, Eric Van Cutsem, Harpreet S. Wasan, Rona Yaeger, Takayuki Yoshino, Amber C. Donahue, Adele Golden, Ashwin Gollerkeri, Zhou Zhu, Josep Tabernero

ABSTRACT: 3513

- Early-onset stage II/III colorectal adenocarcinoma in the IDEA database: Treatment adherence, toxicities, and outcomes from adjuvant fluoropyrimidine and oxaliplatin.

AUTHORS

Elisa Fontana, Jeffrey P. Meyers, Alberto F. Sobrero, Timothy Iveson, Anthony F. Shields, Julien Taieb, Takayuki Yoshino, Ioannis Souglakos, Elizabeth C. Smyth, Florian Lordick, Markus H. Moehler, Andrea Harkin, Roberto Labianca, Jeffrey A. Meyerhardt, Thierry Andre, Takeharu Yamanaka, Ioannis Boukovinas, Axel Grothey, Irit Ben-Aharon, Qian Shi

ABSTRACT: 3517

- Exploratory biomarker findings from cohort 2 of MODUL: An adaptable, phase 2, signal-seeking trial of fluoropyrimidine + bevacizumab ± atezolizumab maintenance therapy for BRAFwt metastatic colorectal cancer.

AUTHORS

Josep Tabernero, Axel Grothey, Dirk Arnold, Michel Ducreux, Peter J. O'Dwyer, Maurizio Perdicchio, Alexander Abbas, Meghna Das Thakur, Natsumi Irahara, Anila Tahiri, Hans-Joachim Schmoll, Eric Van Cutsem; Vall d'Hebron University Hospital and Institute of Oncology (VHIO), IOB-Quiron, UVic-UCC, Barcelona, Spain; West Cancer Center, Germantown, TN; Asklepios Tumorzentrum Hamburg, AK

- Characteristics of patients (pts) and prognostic factors across treatment lines (TL) in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): An analysis from the Analysis and Research in Cancers of the Digestive System (ARCAD) database.

AUTHORS

Jean-Baptiste Bachet, Benoist Chibaudel, Manel Rakez, Richard M. Goldberg, Niall C. Tebbutt, Eric Van Cutsem, Daniel G. Haller, J. Randolph Randolph Hecht, Robert J. Mayer, Stuart M. Lichtman, Al Benson, Alberto F. Sobrero, Josep Tabernero, Richard Adams, John Raymond Zalcberg, Axel Grothey, Takayuki Yoshino, Qian Shi, Aimery De Gramont; Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, Paris

- Overall survival (OS) with encorafenib (enco) + cetuximab (cetux) in BEACON CRC: Effect of prior therapy for BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

AUTHORS

Scott Kopetz, Dan Aderka, Axel Grothey, Eric Van Cutsem, Rona Yaeger, Harpreet Singh Wasan, Takayuki Yoshino, Jayesh Desai, Fortunato Ciardiello, Ashwin Gollerkeri, Adele Golden, Michelle L. Edwards, Josep Tabernero; MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; Sheba Medical Center, Tel-Hashomer, Israel; West Cancer Center, OneOncology, Germantown, TN; University Hospital Gasthuisberg and University

ABSTRACT: 3520

- BREAKWATER: Randomized phase 3 study of encorafenib (enco) + cetuximab (cetux) ± chemotherapy for first-line (1L) treatment (tx) of BRAF V600E-mutant (BRAFV600E) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

AUTHORS

Scott Kopetz, Axel Grothey, Rona Yaeger, Fortunato Ciardiello, Jayesh Desai, Tae Won Kim, Tim Maughan, Eric Van Cutsem, Harpreet Singh Wasan, Takayuki Yoshino, Michelle L. Edwards, Adele Golden, Ashwin Gollerkeri, Josep Tabernero; MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; West Cancer Center, OneOncology, Germantown, TN; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY; University of Campania

ABSTRACT: TBS3619

Category: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

- High CXCR4 expression in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma as characterized by an inflammatory tumor phenotype with potential implications for an immunotherapeutic approach.

AUTHORS

Andreas Seeber, Florian Kocher, Andreas Pircher, Alberto Puccini, Yasmine Baca, Joanne Xiu, Kai Zimmer, Johannes Haybaeck, Gilbert Spizzo, Richard M. Goldberg, Axel Grothey, Anthony F. Shields, Mohamed E. Salem, John Marshall, Michael J. Hall, Wolfgang M. Korn, Chadi Nabhan, Francesca Battaglin, Heinz-Josef Lenz, Dominik G. Wolf

ABSTRACT: 4021

- Identification and prognostic impact of PBRM1 mutations in biliary tract cancers: Results of a comprehensive molecular profiling study.

AUTHORS

Kai Zimmer, Florian Kocher, Gerold Untergasser, Alberto Puccini, Joanne Xiu, Dominik Wolf, Gilbert Spizzo, Richard M. Goldberg, Axel Grothey, Anthony F. Shields, John Marshall, Michael J. Hall, Wolfgang M. Korn, Chadi Nabhan, Francesca Battaglin, Heinz-Josef Lenz, Wafik S. El-Deiry, Arno Amann, David Hsiehchen, Andreas Seeber

ABSTRACT: 4022

Category: Developmental Therapeutics – Moleculary Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

- Landscape of KRASG12C, associated genomic alterations, and interrelation with immuno-oncology (IO) biomarkers.

AUTHORS

Mohamed E. Salem, Sherif El-Refai, Wei Sha, Axel Grothey, Alberto Puccini, Thomas J. George, Jimmy J. Hwang, Laura W. Musselwhite, David King, Kunal C. Kadakia, Derek Raghavan, Eric Van Cutsem, Josep Tabernero, Jeanne Tie; Levine Cancer Institute, Atrium Health, Charlotte, NC; Tempus Labs, Chicago, IL; Levine Cancer Inistitute, Charlotte, NC; West Cancer Center, OneOncology, Germantown, TN

Category: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

- COM701 with or without nivolumab: Results of an ongoing phase 1 study of safety, tolerability and preliminary antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid malignancies (NCT03667716).

AUTHORS

Daniel A. Vaena, Gini F. Fleming, Bartosz Chmielowski, Manish Sharma, Erika P. Hamilton, Ryan J. Sullivan, Dale Randall Shepard, Kyriakos P. Papadopoulos, Amita Patnaik, Adam ElNaggar, Adeboye H. Adewoye, Robina Smith, Emerson A. Lim, Ecaterina Elena Dumbrava, Drew W. Rasco; West Cancer Center and Research Institute., Memphis, TN; University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL; UCLA Jonsson

Category: Gynecological Cancer

- Olaparib treatment (Tx) in patients (pts) with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer (PSR OC) by BRCA mutation (BRCAm) and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status: Overall survival (OS) results from the phase II LIGHT study.

AUTHORS

Cara Amanda Mathews, Fiona Simpkins, Karen Anne Cadoo, Ying L Liu, Diane M. Provencher, Colleen McCormick, Adam ElNaggar, Alon D Altman, Lucy Gilbert, Destin Black, Nashwa Kabil, James Bennett, Jiefen Munley, Judy Yu, Carol Aghajanian; Program in Women's Oncology, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Women and Infants Hospital, Brown University, Providence, RI; Department of Obstetrics

The Learning Health Care System: Hype or Opportunity?

- The Learning Health Care System: Unlocking the Power of Genomic Integration across a Network of Independent Practices

SPEAKER

Duncan Allen | OneOncology

SOURCE OneOncology

Related Links

https://oneoncology.com/

