OneOncology Highlights Research Contributions at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the fastest growing platform for independent oncology practices, is pleased to highlight the groundbreaking research efforts of investigators at OneOncology partner practices through 13 oral and poster presentations at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting May 31-June 4, 2024.

Oral presentations, which will feature key findings in a variety of patient populations include:

Investigators at OneOncology partner practices are set to present 13 oral and poster presentations at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Lorlatinib vs crizotinib in treatment-naïve patients with advanced ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer: 5-year progression-free survival and safety from the CROWN study.

Todd Bauer , MD, Tennessee Oncology. Abstract: LBA8503





ADRIATIC: durvalumab (D) as consolidation treatment (tx) for patients (pts) with limited-stage small-cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC).

Yuanbin Chen , MD, PhD, The Cancer and Hematology Centers. Abstract: LBA5





Phase I/II first-in-human study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of tissue factor-ADC MRG004A in patients with solid tumors.

Satish Shah , MD, Pennsylvania Cancer Specialists and Research Institute. Abstract: 3002





Efficacy and safety of erdafitinib in pediatric patients with advanced solid tumors and FGFR alterations in the phase 2 RAGNAR trial.

Kent Shih , MD, Tennessee Oncology. Abstract: 10002

"OneOncology and our partner practices' physician investigators are committed to advancing the field of oncology through expanding access to innovative research and novel therapeutic options for all patients in the communities in which they live," said Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, OneOncology. "OneOncology research leaders authored numerous publications on critical and compelling topics including the use of bispecific antibodies in community oncology practices, improving racial and ethnic diversity in clinical trials, and results of trials in glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer and prostate cancer."

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,100 cancer care providers care for approximately 750,000 patients at more than 400 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

