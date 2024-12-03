OneOncology Partner Practice Investigators to Present 26 Abstracts at ASH Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, a physician-led platform dedicated to advancing independent community oncology practices, and the OneOncology Research Network (OneR), its clinical research site management organization, proudly recognize the outstanding research contributions of its partner practice investigators from The Cancer and Hematology Centers in Michigan, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and Tennessee Oncology, who will showcase a total of 26 oral and poster presentations at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 7–10, 2024.

"Our practice partner physician investigators are at the forefront of innovation in hematology," said Ian W. Flinn, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at OneOncology and leader of (OneR). "The breadth and depth of the research presented this year reflects our collective commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and improving outcomes for patients with hematologic disorders. We are excited to highlight these compelling studies at ASH 2024."

The abstracts represent a diverse range of groundbreaking research in hematology, which aligns with OneOncology's commitment to excellence by helping propel its partner practices' clinical trials' programs and expanding access to novel cancer therapies for patients close to where they live and work.

OneOncology Partner Practice Investigator oral and poster abstracts are linked here.

