OneOncology Partner Practices Add Local Physician Practices and Expand Sites of Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, a physician-led platform advancing independent community oncology practices, has announced significant practice partner growth across the network. Partner practices have added more than 17 local practices and more than 100 physicians overall in 2024.

"Assisting our partners as they grow their practices locally is central to OneOncology's mission," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "By enabling the best community oncology practices and physicians to connect with practices on the OneOncology platform, we help our partners identify, manage, and integrate practice growth, thus expanding their ability to care for more cancer patients in their states."

OneOncology partner practice growth in 2024 so far has consisted of the following:

Astera Cancer Care/Solara Health, an independent and physician-owned multi-specialty community practice treating patients in New Jersey and Pennsylvania , continues to grow with the recent additions of surgical oncologist, Vivek Maheshwari , MD; medical oncologists, Siu-Long Yao , MD, Ghazal H. Kango, MD, Nandini Ignatius, MD and Dhaval H. Patel , MD; rheumatologist Mary Ann R . Curiba, MD; and internal medicine physicians, Michael J. Simon , MD; Sudarshan Velpari, MD, and Jian Liu , MD.





and , continues to grow with the recent additions of surgical oncologist, , MD; medical oncologists, , MD, Ghazal H. Kango, MD, Nandini Ignatius, MD and , MD; rheumatologist . Curiba, MD; and internal medicine physicians, , MD; Sudarshan Velpari, MD, and , MD. The Cancer & Hematology Centers (CHC), the largest physician-owned oncology and hematology practice in Michigan , continued its fast-paced growth by finalizing agreements with leading mid- Michigan oncologists who have each treated patients in the East Lansing area for more than two decades – medical oncologist, Carol Rapson MD, and hematologist, Anthony Brandau DO, from Red Cedar Oncology. CHC is continuing its expansion east into the Metro Detroit area with the addition of four community oncologists led by Gene Agnone , MD from Michigan Cancer Specialists (MCS), who treat patients in Roseville . MCS will start with CHC on January 2, 2025 . CHC is also developing a new clinic in Garden City to provide comprehensive outpatient cancer care services at Garden City Hospital.





, continued its fast-paced growth by finalizing agreements with leading mid- oncologists who have each treated patients in the area for more than two decades – medical oncologist, MD, and hematologist, Anthony Brandau DO, from Red Cedar Oncology. CHC is continuing its expansion east into the Metro Detroit area with the addition of four community oncologists led by , MD from Michigan Cancer Specialists (MCS), who treat patients in . MCS will start with CHC on . CHC is also developing a new clinic in to provide comprehensive outpatient cancer care services at Garden City Hospital. Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN), a leading provider of comprehensive oncology and hematology care in the greater Los Angeles area, has partnered with Compassionate Cancer Care Medical Group, a 13-physician practice caring for patients at five clinics in Riverside and Orange counties. Additionally, Mission Hills gastroenterologist, Rahul Chhablani , MD, and Vandana Agarwal , MD, from the Pomona -based New Hope Cancer Institute joined LACN earlier this year. This marks a significant expansion for LACN beyond the Los Angeles area and into additional specialties along the oncology continuum of care, further solidifying the physician-owned, independent practice's commitment to reducing patient barriers to care and providing accessible, exceptional and more cost-effective cancer care to communities in Southern California . LACN now has 34 physicians caring for patients with cancers and blood disorders at 19 cancer care clinics in Los Angeles , Riverside , and Orange counties.





area, has partnered with Compassionate Cancer Care Medical Group, a 13-physician practice caring for patients at five clinics in and counties. Additionally, gastroenterologist, , MD, and , MD, from the -based New Hope Cancer Institute joined LACN earlier this year. This marks a significant expansion for LACN beyond the area and into additional specialties along the oncology continuum of care, further solidifying the physician-owned, independent practice's commitment to reducing patient barriers to care and providing accessible, exceptional and more cost-effective cancer care to communities in . LACN now has 34 physicians caring for patients with cancers and blood disorders at 19 cancer care clinics in , , and counties. New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), the leading independent oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area, added Hudson Valley Cancer Center, a respected oncology and hematology practice with five physicians who care for patients at three locations in the Hudson Valley, as well as Staten Island Radiation. NYCBS has also added Washington Heights -based oncologist, Joseph Yoe , MD, to the practice. NYCBS now has more than 60 locations throughout Long Island , the lower Hudson Valley, and in the Bronx , Manhattan , Queens , Staten Island , and Brooklyn boroughs.





Metropolitan area, added Hudson Valley Cancer Center, a respected oncology and hematology practice with five physicians who care for patients at three locations in the Hudson Valley, as well as Staten Island Radiation. NYCBS has also added -based oncologist, , MD, to the practice. NYCBS now has more than 60 locations throughout , the lower Hudson Valley, and in the , , , , and boroughs. New York Health, a primary and specialty care division of NYCBS, added 10 physicians including physicians from Progressive Urology in Manhasset, NY , and Alexander Marinbakh MD, in Manhattan .





, and MD, in . Tennessee Oncology, a nationally recognized independent oncology practice that treats nearly half of the cancer patients in Tennessee across 35 clinics, is proud to welcome The Surgical Clinic (TSC), to its network. TSC, a highly regarded, physician-owned, surgical specialty practice comprised of 42 surgeons and 15 advanced practice providers, offers advanced, patient-centered surgical care across a range of disciplines to patients in Tennessee and Kentucky . TSC will join Tennessee Oncology as a surgical division in January 2025 and will retain its well-established brand. Tennessee Oncology also welcomed Laura Lawson , MD, and Eduardo Dias , MD, and other caregivers from the Nashville Breast Center, a premier facility dedicated to comprehensive breast health with physicians who have provided expert, individualized and compassionate breast health and breast cancer care to patients in the Nashville area for more than 20 years. Additionally, Tennessee Oncology added two highly respected gynecological oncologists, Michael Stany , MD and Jason Barnett , MD, who previously practiced at Ascension St. Thomas and will continue to have an affiliation with Ascension. Drs. Stany and Barnett will join Mali Schneiter , DO to enhance the practice's subspecialty focus on the management of gynecologic cancers and complex gynecologic conditions. The largest cancer care provider in Tennessee has also added Karl Rogers , MD, and Carl Willis , MD, who practiced at Nashville Oncology Associates, and their Nashville -based caregiver team to the practice. Tennessee Oncology also opened its first radiation oncology center in Lebanon, Tennessee , and welcomed Zachary Mayo , MD, a distinguished Radiation Oncologist and former Chief Resident at the Cleveland Clinic's Department of Radiation Oncology. Lastly, Tennessee Oncology has brought on Tullahoma -based Cumberland Radiation Associates to their growing practice.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,300 cancer care providers care for approximately 747,000 patients at more than 420 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

