OneOncology Partners with Anderson Area Cancer Center

Practice is 2nd from South Carolina and 23rd Nationally to Join OneOncology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and ANDERSON, S.C., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Area Cancer Center and OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, announced a finalized partnership to enhance the delivery of cancer services in and around Anderson, South Carolina.

Anderson Area Cancer Center has four medical oncologists and three advanced practice providers caring for patients at their cancer care clinic located at 2000 E Greenville Street, Suite 5000. The practice is the second South Carolina oncology practice and 23rd nationally to join the OneOncology partnership. Coastal Cancer Center in Myrtle Beach joined OneOncology a year ago and recently acquired two radiation oncology centers and added four radiation oncologists.

Anderson Area Cancer Center offers patients high quality, personalized healthcare close to their own home including infusion, clinical trials, in-office drug dispensing, and lab services. The practice will continue its strong relationships with AnMed and physicians across the Upstate South Carolina, as the practice plans to grow by adding physicians and cancer care clinics, increasing patient access to care throughout the region.

"This partnership strengthens high-quality cancer care in the Upstate," said John Doster, MD, President, Anderson Area Cancer Center. "OneOncology's clinical, operational, and tech expertise along with their growing clinical trial program will enhance our ability to continue offering our community the highest quality of cancer care at more affordable costs without having to leave Anderson. We look forward to tapping into OneOncology and continuing to strengthen community oncology at home in South Carolina."

"We're excited about partnering with the physicians at Anderson Area Cancer Center," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Beyond helping the practice grow and bring high-quality cancer care services to more South Carolina communities, our second partnership with a leading South Carolina oncology practice will also bring additional value to payers and employers throughout the state as OneOncology continues to create innovative value-based care and contracting arrangements."

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,280 cancer care providers care for approximately 774,000 patients at more than 400 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit Oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

