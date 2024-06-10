OneOncology Partners with Connecticut Oncology Group

Practice is 2nd from Connecticut and 22nd Nationally to Join OneOncology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and MIDDLETOWN, Conn., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Oncology Group and OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, have announced a finalized partnership to enhance the delivery of cancer services in and around Middlesex County, Connecticut.

Connecticut Oncology Group, with 4 medical oncologists and 3 advanced practice providers caring for patients at their offices in Middletown and Westbrook, is the 22nd practice nationally and second in Connecticut to join the OneOncology partnership.

Connecticut Oncology Group (COG) has 4 medical oncologists and 3 advanced practice providers caring for patients at their offices in Middletown and Westbrook. A fifth oncologist will begin caring for patients next month. COG, which offers infusion services and has an in-office drug dispensing program, will continue its strong relationship with Middlesex Health and Middlesex Cancer Center as the practice plans to grow and add services along the cancer care continuum.

COG is the second practice in the Constitution State to join the OneOncology platform. Eastern Connecticut Hematology and Oncology in Norwich joined OneOncology in 2020. COG's partnership with OneOncology solidifies a strong future for community oncology as the high-quality, high-value, and lower-cost cancer care provider in Connecticut.

"This partnership strengthens oncology services in Middlesex County and Connecticut," said Susanna Hong, MD, managing partner, COG. "OneOncology's clinical, operational and technological expertise assisting independent practices will accelerate our ability to offer more Connecticut patients and families high-quality care at affordable costs," "We're thrilled to partner with OneOncology and look forward to working with our strong network of local referring physicians to ensure their patients have access to the highest-quality care available anywhere in the country."

"We're excited about partnering with the physicians at Connecticut Oncology Group," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Beyond helping the practice grow and create unique partnerships that will bring high-quality cancer care services to more Connecticut communities, our second partnership with a leading Connecticut oncology strengthens community oncology throughout the state. From cutting-edge therapies and clinical trials to care delivery innovation and patient-centered support services, our partnership ensures Connecticut patients, payers, and employers have more options in who they choose for their cancer care provider."

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,100 cancer care providers care for approximately 750,000 patients at more than 400 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

