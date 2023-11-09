OneOncology Partners with Mid Florida Cancer Centers

News provided by

OneOncology, LLC.

09 Nov, 2023, 07:04 ET

Mid Florida is the 19th practice to Join OneOncology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and ORANGE CITY, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid Florida Cancer Centers (MFCC) and OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, announced a finalized partnership to enhance the delivery of cancer services to Central Florida communities. Mid Florida Cancer Centers has 16 cancer care providers caring for patients at four cancer care centers in Deland, Orange City, Oviedo, and Sanford, Florida.

Continue Reading
Mid Florida Cancer Centers, the 19th OneOncology partner practice, has 16 cancer care providers caring for patients at four cancer care centers in Deland, Orange City, Oviedo, and Sanford, Florida.
Mid Florida Cancer Centers, the 19th OneOncology partner practice, has 16 cancer care providers caring for patients at four cancer care centers in Deland, Orange City, Oviedo, and Sanford, Florida.

Mid Florida Cancer Centers has been caring for the lives of Central Floridians for over 30 years, offering patients high quality, personalized healthcare close to their own home. Physicians engage in a team-based approach to healthcare, ensuring clinical collaboration, coordination, and communication with everyone in the patient's circle of care.

MFCC has nine medical oncologists, two radiation oncologists, and five advanced practice providers delivering oncology, hematology, and radiation therapy care services to patients at their four cancer centers. In addition to offering consultative services in blood and cancer diseases, and onsite infusion services, MFCC also offers an integrated in-house lab, oral dispensing pharmacy, radiation, and imaging services to its patients. MFCC is poised for growth by partnering with other independent oncology practices, adding services across the continuum of cancer care, and enhancing the practice's strong reputation with referring physicians as the high-value, low-cost cancer care provider in Central Florida.

"Our partnership with OneOncology gives us, and other oncology practices in Central Florida who choose to join us, the opportunity to bring providers best-in-class technology and analytical platforms, precision medicine clinical decision support tools, and a wide array of clinical trials," said Neeraj Sharma, MD, President of Mid Florida Cancer Centers. "We look forward to how the OneOncology partnership will bring our providers services that will expand patient access to high-quality cancer care at costs far below hospitals, all while maintaining practice independence."

"We're excited about partnering with the physicians at Mid Florida Cancer Centers," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Beyond helping the practice grow and add cancer care services beneficial to the community, our partnership will bring value to Florida employers and payers as OneOncology continues to create innovative value-based care and contracting arrangements."

About OneOncology
OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,000 cancer care providers care for approximately 615,000 patients at more than 339 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn. 

SOURCE OneOncology, LLC.

Also from this source

OneOncology and Practice Partners to Present 11 Abstracts at ASCO Quality Care Symposium

OneOncology and Practice Partners to Present 11 Abstracts at ASCO Quality Care Symposium

OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices, announced today that researchers at OneOncology and its partner practices will ...
OneOncology and Its Practice Partners Celebrate Five Years of Cancer Care Excellence

OneOncology and Its Practice Partners Celebrate Five Years of Cancer Care Excellence

OneOncology, the fastest growing national platform for independent oncology practices, and its practice partners, celebrate five years since creating ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.