OneOncology's Treatment Pathways Certified by ASCO

OneOncology's 26 Pathways Only 5th Program to Receive ASCO Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent practices, announced that the ASCO Certified Task Force has approved OneOncology Treatment Pathways as appropriate for use in ASCO Certified. OneOncology's 26 unique oncology and hematology pathways are only the fifth available pathway program reviewed and determined appropriate for use in this prestigious certification program.

"ASCO's stamp of approval of our treatment pathway program is a validation of our clinical team's rigorous work to develop pathways that efficiently put the latest medical evidence into the hands of all of our physician partners and streamline their ordering process," said Davey Daniel, MD, OneOncology's Chief Medical Officer.

"ASCO's stamp of approval of our treatment pathway program is a validation of our clinical team's rigorous work to develop pathways that efficiently put the latest medical evidence into the hands of all of our physician partners and streamline their ordering process," said Davey Daniel, MD, OneOncology's Chief Medical Officer. "OneOncology's pathways, which are concordant with many nationally recognized evidence-based guidelines, list various treatment options ensuring they are all-encompassing and include clinical trials when available for a specific cancer setting."

OneOncology takes a physician-led approach to pathway development. Edward Arrowsmith, MD, Medical Director of OneOncology's Pathways Program, and physician experts from its five disease groups (gastrointestinal, genitourinary, breast, lung, and hematology) and other disease subject matter physician experts (gynecology, head, and neck) lead in authoring OneOncology pathways, which are published inside OneOncology's clinical decision support tool utilized by its partner practices.

Developing pathways begins with the Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) Committee of an all-physician body called OneCouncil that reviews and approves all new indications or new molecular entities, and then authors a drug monograph. Once the monograph has been approved by the P&T Committee, the newly-approved agent is incorporated in draft form into the appropriate pathway and presented to the appropriate OneCouncil Disease Group. Based on efficacy and the adverse event profile of the new agent compared with other treatment options, Disease Group members decide if and where it should be added to the pathway.

Pathways are reviewed and updated regularly by OneOncology experts when data is presented at nationally recognized meetings or in peer-reviewed journals. Each pathway is broken out by appropriate stage and treatment options by stage, including neoadjuvant, adjuvant, recurrent, locally advanced, and metastatic treatment settings, and have potential treatment options clearly listed.

"Our treatment pathways increase appropriate first-line treatment, based on genomic testing and biomarkers, while reducing adverse events experienced by patients due to standardized regimens and appropriate supportive care," said Lisa Raff, OneOncology's Vice President of Pharmacy Services. "Being recognized by ASCO Certified demonstrates to our physician partners the OneOncology Treatment Pathways meet ASCO Criteria for High Quality Clinical Pathways in Oncology."

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,100 cancer care providers care for approximately 750,000 patients at more than 400 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

