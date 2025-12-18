OnePay joins Google's Agent Payments Protocol to Define the Future of Agentic Payments

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePay today announced it has joined Google's Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) to help make AI-driven, agentic payments more secure, transparent, and useful for consumers, merchants, and developers.

AI is rapidly reshaping how people communicate, search, shop, travel, and manage money. Tasks that once required tedious research and coordination can now shift to trusted AI agents. For this future to work, these agents need one critical capability: a safe, reliable, and user-controlled way to transact.

"As AI begins handling more of the everyday work in commerce, consumers deserve a payments infrastructure that is fast, trustworthy, and aligned with their intent," said Moe Matar, Chief Technology Officer at OnePay. "AP2 is a major step toward that future, and OnePay is excited to help shape what comes next."

OnePay's Role: Clear Authorization, Safe Credential Use, Better Financing

As a Credential Provider in AP2, OnePay will help define how payment methods are stored, selected, and used safely by AI agents.

Clear user authorization: expanding support for user-defined constraints like spending limits, merchant rules, and reuse controls.

Safe credential reuse: enabling secure, permissioned access to cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets.

Smarter financing options: providing agents with normalized, comparable financing choices, such as pay-in-4 or installments, with transparent disclosures.

Support for multi-instrument wallets: ensuring AI agents can pick the right payment method for the right moment, securely and with minimal friction.

These capabilities help ensure agent-led commerce remains grounded in human intent and user control.

About OnePay

OnePay is an all-in-one financial services platform built on the simple belief that better money makes life better. With banking, high-yield savings, credit cards, point-of-sale lending, investment and crypto offerings, OnePay is providing millions of consumers with the tools they need to holistically manage their financial lives in one place. Alongside its expanding consumer offering, OnePay also partners with employers, HCM providers, gig platforms, and others to deliver embedded financial services to millions of employees and frontline workers.

OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Loans through OneProgress Services LLC (NMLS ID 2460509) and banking services through OnePay are provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Members FDIC. OnePay debit and credit cards are issued by partner banks pursuant to licensing by Mastercard® International. To learn more about OnePay, please visit www.onepay.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE OnePay