OnePlan Announces Acquisition of smart360, Expanding Leadership in Enterprise Architecture, Application Portfolio Management & Strategic Portfolio Management

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlan, a global leader in Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), today announced the acquisition of smart360, a leading provider of Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM) and Application Portfolio Management (APM) solutions. Announced live at the OnePlan Empower Conference in Las Vegas, the acquisition unites two complementary platforms to solve one of the most urgent challenges facing modern organizations: rationalizing and modernizing sprawling application portfolios while connecting strategy, technology, and execution into a single, decision-driven system.

By combining OnePlan and smart360, organizations gain a uniquely powerful capability: the ability to understand what they want to achieve, how their business and technology environments are structured, and how work gets executed—all in one connected, insight-driven platform.

Enterprises today face unprecedented pressure to simplify their technology landscapes, eliminate redundant systems, reduce total cost of ownership, modernize applications, and fund strategic initiatives—all while navigating fragmented tools and disjointed decision-making. The integration of OnePlan and smart360 directly addresses this by unifying:

Strategic intent and investment decisions

Application portfolio health, redundancy analysis, and technology rationalization insights

Business capabilities and technology architecture

Project, program, and portfolio execution

The result is a single source of truth for leaders to make better, faster decisions with full visibility into business value, application lifecycle status, technology risk, cost optimization opportunities, and execution feasibility. With smart360 now integrated into the OnePlan platform, customers gain the ability to:

Drive application rationalization at scale — rapidly identifying redundant applications, outdated technologies, overlapping functionality, and opportunities to reduce cost and complexity

Align strategy to execution with architectural context — ensuring initiatives are prioritized with full visibility into application dependencies, business capabilities, and technology constraints

Optimize portfolios with confidence — evaluating investments not only by cost and value, but by architectural impact, application lifecycle, security posture, and technical debt

Enable modernization and transformation — connecting enterprise architecture roadmaps directly to delivery plans, funding, and resources

Proactively manage risk — understanding the downstream impact of decisions across systems, integrations, and data flows before changes are made

This combination elevates portfolio management from tracking work to actively shaping the enterprise through application portfolio clarity and strategic rationalization.

"The future of portfolio management is not just about managing projects—it's about understanding how strategy, architecture, and execution work together," said Scott Hebert, CEO of OnePlan. "By bringing smart360 into OnePlan, we are giving our customers an intelligent, unified platform to modernize their application portfolios, make better investment decisions, reduce technology risk, and accelerate strategic outcomes."

smart360 adds deep, complementary expertise in Enterprise Architecture, Application Portfolio Management, IT governance, risk, information security, and advanced data visualization. When combined with OnePlan's AI-enabled financial, resource, and work management capabilities, organizations gain a powerful end-to-end decision system supporting planning, execution, optimization, and continuous modernization.

"Enterprise Architecture delivers the 'why' and the 'impact' behind decisions, while portfolio management delivers the 'how' and the 'when,'" said Karsten Voges, CEO of smart360. "Together, OnePlan and smart360 provide a complete, actionable picture—empowering organizations to turn insight into action, reduce application complexity, and translate strategy into measurable results."

The combined platform brings together Strategic Portfolio Management, Enterprise Architecture Management, Application Portfolio Management, Project Management, and Program Management into one cohesive solution—purpose-built for organizations navigating digital transformation, technology modernization, and increasing economic pressure to optimize and rationalize their technology investments.

About OnePlan

OnePlan offers AI-enabled strategic portfolio, financial, resource, and work management solutions designed for the needs of modern enterprises. OnePlan empowers organizations with a single, integrated platform to plan, prioritize, and manage their full portfolio of initiatives—connecting strategy to execution across the enterprise. More than 500 companies worldwide rely on OnePlan. The company has been recognized as Microsoft Project & Portfolio Management Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

About smart360

smart360 provides solutions for Enterprise Architecture Management, Application Portfolio Management, IT management, GRC, and information security—supported by a powerful data collaboration platform that helps organizations understand, connect, and govern their business and technology ecosystems.

