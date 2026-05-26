OneR and OneOncology Partner Practice Investigators to Present 23 Abstracts at ASCO 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians affiliated with OneOncology partner practices and the OneOncology Research Network (OneR) will present 23 abstracts at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, held May 29 - June 2 in Chicago.

OneR affiliated investigators will present abstracts at ASCO spanning a wide range of therapeutic approaches and tumor types, including lung, breast, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, hematologic malignancies, and rare cancers. The accepted abstracts, which include poster presentations and publications, underscore the growing role of community oncology in advancing cancer research and cutting-edge care.

The research spans a wide range of therapeutic approaches and tumor types, including lung, breast, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, hematologic malignancies, and rare cancers. The accepted abstracts, which include poster presentations and publications, underscore the growing role of community oncology in advancing cancer research and cutting-edge care.

"The presentations reflect the depth and quality of research being conducted at OneOncology-affiliated practices, and the deep commitment of OneR investigators to bringing the latest research to clinical trials to patients in their communities," said Ian Flinn, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at OneOncology. "As innovation accelerates, OneOncology partner practices continue to deliver high-quality patient care, while leading the development of new therapies and care models that will shape the future of oncology."

The accepted research reflects several key themes shaping modern cancer care:

Advancing precision oncology: Multiple studies evaluate novel targeted therapies and immunotherapy combinations in biomarker-defined populations, including KRAS G12C-mutant and EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), HER2-positive tumors, and MTAP-deleted cancers.

Multiple studies evaluate novel targeted therapies and immunotherapy combinations in biomarker-defined populations, including KRAS G12C-mutant and EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), HER2-positive tumors, and MTAP-deleted cancers. Expanding access and equity in research: Investigators are advancing more inclusive clinical trial participation through studies focused on representative enrollment and the impact of social determinants of health, helping ensure that innovation benefits all patient populations.

Investigators are advancing more inclusive clinical trial participation through studies focused on representative enrollment and the impact of social determinants of health, helping ensure that innovation benefits all patient populations. Innovating care delivery through real-world evidence and digital tools: Several abstracts explore pragmatic approaches to improving outcomes, including national implementation of electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePROs), real-world treatment analyses, and the use of artificial intelligence to support clinical decision-making.

Victor T. G. Lin, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Clinical Research and Genetics at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge, said: "Expanding access to clinical trials is central to our mission of improving survivorship and lessening the burden of cancer. Through our clinical research program, we're providing patients across Louisiana and southwest Mississippi access to the latest research and next-generation therapies closer to their homes — helping to eliminate the need for patients and their loved ones to uproot their lives and travel hundreds of miles to the nearest site. Bringing trials closer to where people live also enables more patients of diverse backgrounds to participate, ensuring the results better reflect real-world practice."

OneR continues to strengthen its position as a high-performing, community-based site management research network with 15 practices active in its network, 92 trials activated in 2025, and a 260 percent increase in trial accruals overall.

A full list of the abstracts can be found here.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community physicians, for community physicians, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer and other diseases. Our goal is to enable community medical practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community medical practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our partner practices comprise approximately 2,300+ providers who care for approximately 1.5 million patients across 20 states. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com.

SOURCE OneOncology, LLC.