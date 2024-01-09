ONEREPUBLIC RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

GRAMMY-nominated band's 'Counting Stars' recognized as one of the most streamed tracks in SoundExchange history

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that OneRepublic has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award recognizing "Counting Stars" as one of the most streamed songs in the organization's 20-year history.

SoundExchange President & CEO Michael Huppe presents OneRepublic with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
"OneRepublic's chart-topping 'Counting Stars' is one of the group's most successful songs to date and is a testament to the musicality of one of the greatest bands of all time," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Beyond their music, their respect for and dedication to their fans is inspiring, as is their work to affect social change worldwide through their Good Life Foundation. It's an honor to present them with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, and Brian Willett were presented with their SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award by President and CEO Michael Huppe at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

GRAMMY nominated band OneRepublic is comprised of lead vocalist and songwriter Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut album Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the 20mm selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a GRAMMY nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," "Secrets," and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 41 million selling single "Counting Stars." OneRepublic released their fourth full-length album, Oh My My, in 2016. OneRepublic has amassed 5B streams on Spotify to date. OneRepublic's latest album, Human, dropped on August 27, 2021. It features singles, which combined have over 2.5B global streams: "Someday," "Run," "Somebody To Love," "Wanted," "Didn't I," "Better Days," and "Rescue Me." Last spring, OneRepublic released "Runaway," the first new track the band has released since their smash hit, "I Ain't Worried," which was featured in the blockbuster hit, Top Gun: Maverick and currently boasts over 3B streams. Most recently, OneRepublic released their holiday single, "Dear Santa," to rave reviews.

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

