ONESCHOOL GLOBAL LAUNCHES "PERFECT PITCH" COMPETITION TO ENHANCE STUDENTS' ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND INNOVATION SKILLS

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSchool Global (OSG), a global school with an innovative approach to learning and teaching, has launched a new learning initiative for students across North America to face off against their peers from around the world in a battle of bright ideas called Perfect Pitch. The goal of this initiative is to offer student teams the opportunity to put their entrepreneurial spirit to the test and come up with the best business idea.

Based on the concept of the popular show Shark Tank, the competition encourages students to develop an innovative new business plan and pitch it. The winners will be offered a percentage of the potential profits for start-up capital.

The competition, based on the popular show "Shark Tank," will have students create and pitch unique business plans.

OSG Regional Director of Education Jonathon Borys said, "By encouraging students to think outside the box, Perfect Pitch complements the OSG learning-to-learn framework which empowers students to take control of their education through self-directed study."

"Just like in the TV show Shark Tank, students will have to create a comprehensive business plan that sets out a dollar amount they are seeking in start-up capital in exchange for a percentage of their business," added Jonathon. "We want our students to broaden their horizons and know that they can accomplish anything they put their minds to, and Perfect Pitch is designed to support that. May the best idea win!"

Each team is tasked with developing a unique business idea or product that addresses a specific need or problem, showcasing creativity and innovation. A promotional video, no longer than 3 minutes, must accompany the business plan. The top seven teams will advance to the final round, with the finalists announced in early February. Finalists will present their business plans live via Zoom to a panel of established business leaders who will put their plans to the test during a Q&A session.

Meet Some OneSchool Global North America Students

The competition will consist of 20 teams of five students from OneSchool Global campuses across the world. Participating North American students are from Ashland, OH, Knoxville, TN, Airmont, NY, Pembina, ND, San Francisco, CA, and Vancouver, BC

Ashland Student Brandt Hellberg: "The opportunity to collaborate with international students was one I could not miss. It is very exciting to work with students from all over the world. We share ideas and knowledge, and it is fun to get to know, and work with, students from other countries."

Knoxville Student Megan Carmichael: "It is really good to be able to work with students from across the globe. It allows you to see things from different perspectives to create the best possible solution to a problem."

Airmont Student Marica Storr: "This competition is an opportunity to step out of my comfort zone. I wanted the experience of working with people that I am not used to working with, especially with people from all over the globe. It will allow me to stay open minded to see how people around the world operate."

Pembina Student Dane Symington: "I feel privileged to be part of the program and to collaborate with students from other parts of the world. It is exciting to be able to work with students from around the globe who are my same age. It will broaden my connections and gives me an insight into different countries and cultures."

San Francisco Student Sarah-Jane Holt: "The Perfect Pitch competition will complement my learning and help me to develop new skills. With the competition being global, it not only allows us to meet new people but also will help me learn what it is like to collaborate and work with others from various cultures."

Vancouver Student Mandi Robertson: "The Perfect Pitch competition is a great opportunity to develop an idea in a team environment. I am very happy that I was selected to participate in this program. It is a fantastic way to connect with my peers from around the world and get different perspectives and ideas for our business pitch."

Global students are taking part in Perfect Pitch from across Argentina, Australia, Barbados, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

About OneSchool Global: OSG has 36 campuses across North America, including the USA, Canada and the Caribbean, and provides an innovative learning and teaching program to over 1,000 students. For more information about OSG, go to www.oneschoolglobal.com .

