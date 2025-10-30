OneSeven Crosses $8 Billion AUM Benchmark Following $2.11 Billion Q3 Surge

CLEVELAND, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSeven, a values-driven wealth management firm dedicated to helping financial advisors grow personally, professionally, and financially, announced a period of explosive growth in the third quarter of 2025. The firm added 25 new advisors, including Johnathan Breen and Jeanne Hagar, and 7 new advisory teams, such as The Hamilton Group, OnPoint Wealth Partners, Giltner & Associates, Martz Financial, and Alta Vera Global Capital Advisors, among others, expanding its national footprint and capabilities.

During this quarter, OneSeven also saw a significant increase in assets under management (AUM), surpassing $2.11 billion in new inflows and pushing total firm AUM beyond the $8 billion milestone. This growth reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to providing advisors with the resources, community, and flexibility to scale their businesses while delivering exceptional service to clients.

Johnathan Breen, one of the newest advisors to join OneSeven, commented, "OneSeven provides the tools, community, and flexibility I need to grow strategically - while ensuring my clients receive the high-level planning and support needed to reach their financial goals."

Todd Resnick, CEO of OneSeven, added, "Our Q3 growth is a testament to the strength of our platform and the incredible advisors and teams who are choosing to partner with OneSeven. We remain committed to supporting advisors with the tools and resources they need to thrive while helping their clients achieve financial well-being."

As OneSeven continues its nationwide expansion, the firm remains focused on fostering an environment where advisors can grow their businesses, deepen client relationships, and achieve meaningful results for both their clients and themselves.

About OneSeven

OneSeven is a forward-thinking, values-driven wealth management firm that partners with financial advisors and teams nationwide to help them grow personally, professionally, and financially. OneSeven provides advisors with the tools, resources, and support they need to deliver exceptional client experiences and help clients achieve financial well-being.

With over $8 billion in assets under management, OneSeven is a trusted leader in the industry and a proud partner of Merchant. This strategic collaboration connects advisors to a thriving ecosystem of more than 100 top firms and 4,000+ advisors and staff—offering access to capital, resources, and expertise that drive growth and operational excellence. For more information on OneSeven's advisor community and business growth solutions, visit www.onesevenadvisor.com.

