OneSeven Named to Newsweek's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026

OneSeven has been awarded a 5-Star Rating for Advisor Support, Growth, and Performance

CLEVELAND, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSeven, a leading advisor-focused wealth management firm, is honored to be named to Newsweek's America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026, earning a 5-star rating across the board. This recognition highlights OneSeven's commitment not only to serving clients but also to empowering advisors to build thriving, sustainable practices. In 2025, the firm has grown its assets under management from $5 billion to $8.5 billion and welcomed over 70 new advisors and staff—achieving this growth while preserving the personalized, client-first approach that defines OneSeven.

"At OneSeven, we believe that helping our advisors thrive ultimately allows them to better serve their clients," said Adam Blumenthal, Chief Growth Officer of OneSeven. "From back-office support and marketing resources to financial planning tools and business strategy guidance, we provide the infrastructure and mentorship that enable advisors to grow personally, professionally, and financially. Being recognized by Newsweek underscores the strength of our model and the value we provide to our advisors."

OneSeven empowers financial advisors with a comprehensive support system, including streamlined back-office operations, compliance, and technology. Advisors gain tailored business growth resources, marketing and lead generation strategies, and professional development through coaching and mentorship. Combined with competitive compensation, equity opportunities, and wealth-building tools, OneSeven equips advisors to grow their practice and achieve long-term success.

"Joining a firm is one of the most important decisions an advisor can make," added Blumenthal. "We're honored that Newsweek recognizes OneSeven as a firm that empowers advisors to deliver exceptional client outcomes while growing their own practices in a supportive, values-driven environment."

About OneSeven

OneSeven is a values-driven, advisor-focused wealth management firm committed to helping advisors grow personally, professionally, and financially. By joining OneSeven, advisors gain access to comprehensive back-office support, cutting-edge technology, marketing resources, and a collaborative community of experienced professionals. This infrastructure allows advisors to focus on building thriving practices and delivering exceptional outcomes for their clients.

With over $8.4 billion in assets under management, OneSeven is a trusted leader in the industry and a proud partner of Merchant. This strategic collaboration connects advisors to a thriving ecosystem of more than 100 top firms and 4,000+ advisors and staff—offering access to capital, resources, and expertise that drive growth and operational excellence. For more information on OneSeven's advisor community and business growth solutions, visit www.onesevenadvisor.com.

Ranking Methodology

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to evaluate more than 16,000 SEC-registered financial advisory firms nationwide. Firms were assessed based on asset performance, client retention, advisor expertise, breadth of services, and transparency regarding conflicts of interest. Eligibility required a minimum of $20 million in assets under management, at least three advisors, a minimum of five individual clients, and at least two years of SEC registration.

SOURCE OneSeven