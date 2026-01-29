OneSeven Expands Executive Leadership to Support Rapid Growth and Elevate Advisor Experience

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSeven, a fast-growing national registered investment advisor, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with three key hires: Brian Bunker as Advisor Advocate, Betsey Saffar as Chief Financial Officer, and John Carey as Chief Compliance Officer. These strategic additions come as OneSeven continues its rapid growth—expanding from approximately $3.5 billion to more than $8.6 billion in assets under management over the past year—and reflect the firm's commitment to investing in the long-term success of its partner advisory firms.

As OneSeven has scaled, leadership has remained focused on one core priority: strengthening the experience, support, and growth outcomes for its independent partner firms and the clients they serve. The expansion of the executive team is a deliberate move to ensure advisors have access not only to strong infrastructure, but also to experienced operators, coaches, and growth-minded leaders who can help them build enduring businesses.

Brian Bunker Named Advisor Advocate

Brian Bunker joins OneSeven in the newly created role of Advisor Advocate, a position designed to deepen alignment between the firm's leadership and its partner advisors. Serving as a direct liaison, Brian will work closely with advisor teams throughout their lifecycle—from onboarding to ongoing growth—while helping translate advisor feedback into meaningful enhancements across the platform.

With a deep background in practice management and advisor consulting, Brian will focus on helping partner firms optimize operations, leverage OneSeven's resources, and execute both organic and inorganic growth strategies. This includes supporting advisors in areas such as business development, client acquisition, team expansion, succession planning, and strategic partnerships or acquisitions—ultimately improving outcomes for advisors and the clients they serve.

Betsey Saffar Appointed Chief Financial Officer

Betsey Saffar joins OneSeven as Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive experience building financial infrastructure for high-growth, multi-entity organizations. In her role, Betsey will oversee financial strategy, reporting, and capital planning, ensuring the firm's resources are aligned to support advisor growth and operational scale.

As OneSeven continues to invest in people, technology, and services for its partner firms, Betsey's leadership will help ensure financial discipline, transparency, and long-term sustainability—allowing advisors to grow with confidence on a stable platform.

John Carey Joins as Chief Compliance Officer

John Carey has been appointed Chief Compliance Officer, reinforcing OneSeven's commitment to providing a strong, advisor-friendly compliance framework. John will lead the firm's compliance program, overseeing policies, procedures, and regulatory oversight while supporting advisors with thoughtful, practical guidance.

In addition, John will be at the forefront of helping OneSeven and its partner firms responsibly adopt emerging technologies, including AI-driven tools. His leadership ensures that as OneSeven continues to scale and invest in advanced technology, advisors can innovate with confidence, knowing they are supported by a compliance structure designed for the future.

Investing in Growth—For Advisors and Their Clients

"These leadership additions reflect where OneSeven is headed," said Rick Gross, President of OneSeven. "As our firm has grown rapidly, it's been critical to invest ahead of that growth—bringing in experienced executives and coaches who can elevate the support we provide our partner firms and ultimately enhance the experience their clients receive."

With these appointments, OneSeven continues to build a leadership team focused on advisor success, scalable growth, and delivering a differentiated experience for independent financial professionals seeking both autonomy and institutional-quality support.

About OneSeven

OneSeven is a forward-thinking, values-driven wealth management firm that partners with financial advisors and teams nationwide to help them grow personally, professionally, and financially. With more than $8.8 billion in assets under management (as of January 20, 2026), OneSeven provides the tools, resources, and support advisors need to deliver exceptional client experiences and guide clients toward financial well-being. In partnership with Merchant, OneSeven is part of a thriving ecosystem of over 100 top firms and more than 4,000 advisors and staff—access to capital, resources, and expertise that accelerate growth and operational excellence. Learn more at www.onesevenadvisor.com

SOURCE OneSeven