OneSeven Closes Out 2025 With Transformative Growth by Living Its Core Value: "Always Be Growing"

CLEVELAND, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 comes to a close, OneSeven—a leading wealth management firm dedicated to empowering advisors and clients alike—is celebrating a year defined by extraordinary growth and meaningful progress. Surpassing $8.6 billion in assets under management as of December 19, 2025, this milestone reflects the firm's continued commitment to its core value, "Always Be Growing," which once again proved to be the driving force behind a year of major achievements.

This year, OneSeven welcomed more than 70 new advisors and staff across 12 partner firms, contributing over $3.5 billion in new assets. These additions propelled the firm past $8.6 billion in assets under management, marking one of the strongest growth periods in OneSeven's history.

But the numbers tell only part of the story.

OneSeven's commitment to long-term, people-first growth has continued to shape the culture and direction of the firm. Operating on the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), OneSeven remains focused, aligned, and accountable—ensuring that its expanding community of advisors has a scalable, sustainable platform built for both present success and future momentum.

The firm's investment in people remained a highlight of 2025. Through the 90-Day Mastermind Coaching Program, OneSeven supported advisors in their personal and professional development with guidance, strategic resources, and a collaborative community designed to help them thrive. Internally, GROW @ OneSeven continued to elevate employees' skillsets, leadership abilities, and overall well-being—reinforcing the belief that growth happens when people are encouraged and empowered to invest in themselves.

"Our growth this year is the result of living our values with intention—especially our commitment to always be growing," said Rick Gross, President of OneSeven. "When we invest in our advisors and employees as people first, the business results follow. Surpassing $8.6 billion in AUM is a meaningful milestone, but what truly matters is building a culture and platform that supports long-term success for everyone we serve."

As OneSeven looks ahead to 2026, its culture of growth remains at the heart of everything it does—empowering advisors, elevating employees, and enriching the lives of clients across the country as the firm continues to evolve.

About OneSeven

OneSeven is a forward-thinking, values-driven wealth management firm that partners with financial advisors and teams nationwide to help them grow personally, professionally, and financially. With more than $8.6 billion in assets under management, OneSeven provides the tools, resources, and support advisors need to deliver exceptional client experiences and guide clients toward financial well-being. In partnership with Merchant, OneSeven is part of a thriving ecosystem of over 100 top firms and more than 4,000 advisors and staff—access to capital, resources, and expertise that accelerate growth and operational excellence. Learn more at www.onesevenadvisor.com

SOURCE OneSeven