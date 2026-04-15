OneSeven Named a 2026 USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firm; Expands National Footprint to 22 States

RIA firm continues momentum with national recognition and strategic growth across the U.S.

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSeven, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, is proud to announce it has been named a 2026 USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firm, a prestigious recognition highlighting the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional client service, innovative financial strategies, and a people-first approach to wealth management. OneSeven was ranked 15th across all categories, further underscoring the strength of its platform and the impact of its advisors.

This national recognition comes at a time of significant growth for OneSeven. In the last quarter alone, the firm expanded into two additional states, bringing its total footprint to 22 states nationwide. This continued expansion reflects the increasing demand for OneSeven's advisor-first platform and its differentiated approach to helping financial professionals grow and better serve their clients.

OneSeven, an SEC RIA, is proud to announce it has been named a 2026 USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firm. Post this

"At OneSeven, our name is a number—our clients are not," said Todd Resnick, CEO of OneSeven. "Being recognized by USA Today—and to be ranked among the top firms both nationally and in Ohio—is a testament to the dedication of our advisors and team members who put clients first every day. As we continue to grow across the country, our focus remains the same: empowering advisors to build meaningful relationships and deliver real value to the families they serve."

The USA Today Best Financial Advisory Firms ranking is based on a combination of factors, including client satisfaction surveys and publicly available data on firm performance. OneSeven's inclusion underscores its commitment to innovation, growth, and its core values:

Client First – Building meaningful, lasting relationships

Always Growing – Continuously evolving with the industry

Own Success – Driving accountability and results

VONA – Fostering a positive, high-performing culture

With a rapidly expanding national presence and a growing network of advisors, OneSeven continues to redefine what it means to be a modern financial advisory firm—one that prioritizes both advisor independence and client success.

"Our expansion into 22 states is more than just growth; it's about bringing our model to more advisors who want to elevate their business and better serve their clients," added Resnick. "We're just getting started."

About OneSeven

OneSeven is a national wealth management platform built for growth-oriented financial advisors. Through innovative solutions, strategic partnerships, and a strong support network, OneSeven empowers advisors to scale their businesses while delivering personalized financial guidance to clients across the country.

SOURCE OneSeven