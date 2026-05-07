BEACHWOOD, Ohio, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSeven, an SEC-registered investment adviser, is proud to announce a new partnership with Miami University focused on preparing the next generation of wealth management advisors through hands-on experience, mentorship, and real-world industry exposure.

As part of the partnership, Ron Gross, Chairman of OneSeven (Class of 1983), and Adam Blumenthal, Chief Growth Officer (Class of 1998), recently visited campus to engage with students in Miami's Wealth Management program. Their visit included participation in the university's inaugural Wealth Management Career Development Cohort Celebration, as well as time spent speaking at events and connecting directly with students.

OneSeven partners with Miami University to prepare the next generation of wealth management advisors. Post this

During the visit, Gross met with a group of top students in the program, sharing practical insights into what it takes to build a successful career as a wealth manager. He also judged a student stock pitch competition, where he observed the level of preparation and analytical thinking demonstrated by the participants.

The cohort is highly selective, with 16 students chosen from nearly 70 applicants. The program reflects Miami's broader commitment to becoming a leading source of talent in the wealth management industry, intentionally preparing students with the skills, experience, and exposure needed to step directly into the profession.

"Partnerships like this are how we translate potential into outcomes. By connecting students directly with practitioners, we're building a high-caliber talent pipeline, one where graduates are not just prepared, but already experienced, connected, and ready to contribute from day one," said Jenny Darroch, Dean of the Farmer School of Business.

Through this partnership, OneSeven will offer job shadowing opportunities, internships, and ongoing mentorship—helping students learn not just the technical side of wealth management, but how to build relationships, develop trust with clients, and run a successful advisory practice.

"Our role is to help these students understand what it really means to be a wealth manager," said Gross. "That goes beyond textbooks. It's about real conversations, real experiences, and learning directly from people who are doing it every day."

The relationship is also deeply personal. Todd Resnick, CEO of OneSeven (Class of 2002), along with Gross and Blumenthal, are all Miami alumni, making the partnership a meaningful way to stay involved and give back to the university.

Blumenthal emphasized the importance of mentorship in shaping future advisors. "Being able to spend time with students, answer questions, and give them a window into the real world of wealth management is exactly the kind of involvement that makes a difference," he said. "It's really exciting to connect Miami students with a direct pipeline into our ecosystem of more than 150 advisors and partner firms across the country. That kind of access creates real opportunities—jobs, internships, and long-term career paths within wealth management."

By working closely with Miami's program, OneSeven is committed to playing an active role in developing future advisors—serving not just as a partner, but as a mentor throughout the early stages of their careers.

About OneSeven

OneSeven is a wealth management platform built to help independent advisors grow their businesses and better serve their clients.

About Miami University

Miami University is a public university known for its strong academic programs and its commitment to becoming a top source of talent for the wealth management industry through experiential learning and industry partnerships.

SOURCE OneSeven