OneSeven Recognized Among USA Today's Best Financial Advisory Firms 2024 Amid Rapid Growth

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSeven is proud to announce its recognition on USA Today's prestigious list of the Best Financial Advisory Firms 2024, ranking 22nd out of 500 financial advisory firms nationwide and securing a top-two spot among advisory firms based out of Ohio. This honor is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Over the last two years, OneSeven has seen remarkable growth, welcoming 15 new advisor teams and boosting its assets under management (AUM) from $2.2 billion to $4.3 billion. This swift expansion reflects the firm's dedication to providing top-notch financial advisory services and supporting its client's goals and values. With its presence now spanning 16 states and growing, OneSeven continues to expand its reach and amplify its impact.

"Reflecting on our journey since 2016, it's truly remarkable that OneSeven has reached nearly $5 billion in assets under management in just eight years. This achievement would not have been possible without our exceptional sales team and our remarkable servicing and onboarding teams. Their dedication and teamwork have been crucial to our success, and I am incredibly grateful for their efforts and commitment," said Ron Gross, CEO of OneSeven.

OneSeven celebrated its 8th anniversary on July 1st. Reflecting on nearly a decade of dedicated service, the recognition from USA TODAY is a fitting tribute to the journey and accomplishments of the firm.

"At OneSeven, you're more than just a number," said Ben Feldmeyer, CEO and Private Wealth Advisor of Feldmeyer Financial Group, a DBA of OneSeven. "We have direct access to the head of every department, enabling us to get answers and approvals quickly. This allows us to focus on growing our practice instead of chasing down answers."

About OneSeven: OneSeven is not your typical financial firm. Our mission is to make a meaningful impact in the world of wealth management, where unique experiences are rare. Our independent financial advisors go beyond the numbers, striving to provide holistic and tailored solutions for each client. We take the time to understand what truly drives you – your interests, long-term goals, and aspirations. By becoming your trusted partners, we serve as sounding boards for your ambitions, challenges, concerns, and successes, aligning your finances with what truly matters.

Discover more about OneSeven, our exceptional advisors, and how you can join our team by visiting our website at onesevenadvisor.com.

* The Best Financial Advisory Firms 2024 highlights the top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the United States based on recommendations from over 25,000 Financial Advisors, Clients, and Industry Experts and the Development of Assets under Management (AUM).

