OneSignal Announces the Winners of Inaugural Customer Engagement Awards, The "Ennies"

Awards Recognize Achievements in Successful Customer Engagement Strategies

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal , the world's leading customer engagement platform, today announced the winners of its first annual Customer Engagement Awards, "The Ennies." These awards celebrate the exceptional efforts and achievements of OneSignal users who have demonstrated unique customer engagement strategies and successful outcomes. Twenty percent of apps today launch using OneSignal, contributing to a user base of 2 million marketers, product managers, and developers, which gives OneSignal a comprehensive view of customer engagement strategies at scale.

The Customer Engagement Awards received an array of nominations of OneSignal customers across various industries and global geographies, each showcasing innovative and impactful customer engagement strategies. Entries were evaluated on creativity, effectiveness, and the ability to drive tangible results in several categories: Most Impactful Campaign, Best Customer Journey, Strongest Debut, Forward-Thinking Marketing, Best Environmentally Friendly Engagement, and Best Message Design.

The inaugural Customer Engagement Award winners include:

Most Impactful Campaign: For campaigns that showcased high performance and stellar success EMEA: Taptap Send - Traci Tang LATAM: aiqfome - Larissa Lindner and Victoria Almeida

For campaigns that showcased high performance and stellar success Best Customer Journeys: For campaigns that show thoughtful consideration of the customer or user journey APAC: SpinX Games - Carmen Turcanu EMEA: Zigzag Puppy Training - Ed Williams , Emily Heath LATAM: GoodMeal - Adriana Garcia , Maximiliano Acosta NAMER: Saturn - Max Baron , Dylan Diamond and Rob Dearborn

For campaigns that show thoughtful consideration of the customer or user journey Strongest Debut: For new OneSignal customers who hit the ground running to nurture customer engagement using innovative strategies LATAM: Senff - Michelle Santana & Vitor Santos

For new OneSignal customers who hit the ground running to nurture customer engagement using innovative strategies Forward-Thinking Marketing: For campaigns that take unique approaches to customer engagement as part of broader marketing initiatives APAC: HK01 - Dick Tang EMEA: Bitcoin .com - Alun Stern LATAM: Quero Delivery - Lucimara Nascimento , Ed Santos NAMER: Zenni Optical - Auri Pope , Martin Refsal

For campaigns that take unique approaches to customer engagement as part of broader marketing initiatives Best Environmentally Friendly Engagement: For the best use of in-app messaging, push notifications and other customer engagement channels to advance environmentally-conscious and sustainable practices NAMER: FoodHero - Matthew Bienz

For the best use of in-app messaging, push notifications and other customer engagement channels to advance environmentally-conscious and sustainable practices Best Message Design: For the innovative use of in-app messaging to keep users informed and engaged EMEA: Candivore - Yarin Ben Yakov NAMER: Monarch Gaming (GenoPets) - Jay Chang

For the innovative use of in-app messaging to keep users informed and engaged

"We're passionate about customer engagement and wanted to find a way to recognize OneSignal customers that are showing that same passion, creativity, and care in the way they approach building relationships with their users," said OneSignal CEO George Deglin. "We're excited to announce our inaugural winners and look forward to seeing their continued innovation and success on our platform and the resulting growth of their businesses."

The awards will be presented live, tomorrow, Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at OneSignal Surge London . The event will offer insight into the winners' use cases in addition to featuring OneSignal CEO and co-founder, George Deglin, and CRO, Josh Wetzel, discussing how better user retention can unlock significant revenue growth alongside a panel discussion with News UK and other OneSignal users on "Personalizing Messaging to Convert Your Casual Audience into Paying Customers." For more information and to register to attend, click here .

OneSignal will also host OneSignal Surge Paris on Thursday, October 12, 2023 with CEO and co-founder, George Deglin, and CRO, Josh Wetzel, featuring a live panel discussion with Segment, 2023 award winner Taptap Send, and others, offering tips on personalizing omnichannel engagement for diverse audiences. Click here for more information and to RSVP.

OneSignal Surge Chicago will be hosted on Thursday, November 2, 2023, a panel discussion with RevenueCat and others discussing how to combine transactional and marketing messages to drive revenue. Click here to attend and additional details.

With over 2 million registered users, OneSignal is the market-leading omnichannel customer engagement solution for push notifications, email, SMS and in-app messaging. To learn more, please visit OneSignal.com .

About OneSignal

OneSignal is the market-leading customer engagement solution, powering omnichannel customer journeys across mobile and web push notifications, in-app messaging, SMS, and email. The powerful and easy-to-use platform enables over a million businesses to deliver 12 billion messages daily. 20 percent of all new apps launch with OneSignal, which enables companies in 140 countries, including Zynga, USA Today, Bitcoin.com, Upwork, Tribune, and more. OneSignal was founded in 2014 as a mobile app development company by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo, and is venture-backed by BAM Elevate, SignalFire, Rakuten Ventures, Y Combinator, HubSpot, and ServiceNow. The company is based in San Mateo, California, with offices in London and New York.

