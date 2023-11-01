OneSignal Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification and HIPAA Compliance

News provided by

OneSignal

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Certification demonstrates commitment to the highest standard of data security and compliance

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal, the world's leading customer engagement platform, today announced the successful completion of its Type II System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) examination. This certification highlights OneSignal's commitment to ensuring the security and privacy of its users' data.

In line with its commitment to provide robust data security, the company also announced that its platform is HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant and can provide a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) to Enterprise Plan customers, ensuring the proper handling of protected health information.

"Maintaining the trust of our customers is one of our top priorities, so we take the privacy and security of our customers' data very seriously," said Nelson Cheung, Head of Data Security at OneSignal. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification underscores OneSignal's dedication to robust controls and processes to ensure the protection of our clients' data. Furthermore, the HIPAA certification ensures that OneSignal is equipped to handle sensitive healthcare data securely." 

These certifications underscore OneSignal's continuous effort to maintain the trust and confidence of its global user base, reinforcing the company's pledge to uphold the most stringent data protection practices. With over two million users currently on OneSignal's platform delivering over 12 billion messages daily, OneSignal recognizes the sensitivity surrounding data storage and utilization.

"OneSignal understands the importance of secure data management and the level of trust our users place in our platform," said George Deglin, CEO at OneSignal. "Obtaining the SOC 2 Type II certification not only validates our dedication to data security but also reflects our ongoing commitment to preserving our users' privacy."

To learn more, please visit OneSignal.com.

About OneSignal

OneSignal is the market-leading customer engagement solution, powering omnichannel customer journeys across email, mobile push notifications, in-app messaging, and SMS. The powerful and easy-to-use platform enables over a million businesses to deliver 12 billion messages daily. 20 percent of all new apps launch with OneSignal, which enables companies in 140 countries, including Zynga, USA Today, Bitcoin.com, Tribune, and more. OneSignal was founded in 2014 as a mobile app development company by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo, and is venture-backed by BAM Elevate, SignalFire, Rakuten Ventures, Y Combinator, HubSpot, and ServiceNow. The company is based in San Mateo, California, with offices in London and New York.

SOURCE OneSignal

