OneSix Acquires Strong Analytics, a Leader in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

The combined company will be one of the first to bridge data engineering, ML, and AI services for the enterprise.

CHICAGO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSix, a leading data services company, announced today that it has joined forces with Strong Analytics, a Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) consultancy. The combined company will be one of the first to connect the components of the value chain across data and AI solutions to deliver an end-to-end service offering for clients seeking to capture the transformative value of AI.

With the addition of Strong Analytics, OneSix becomes a uniquely powerful business partner to the enterprise, with a talent mix that is nearly impossible to find under one roof. The integrated team includes Data Scientists & Engineers, Machine Learning Experts, AI Engineers, and LLM Ops Experts—all working together to solve client problems. Whether building a next-best-action engine or creating AI agents to streamline customer service, the broadened capability set of OneSix will create value from data via ML and Gen AI solutions.

To lead OneSix through its next phase of growth, industry veteran Dave Kilimnik, former CEO of Hero Digital, will serve as acting Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition of Strong Analytics is a game-changer for OneSix and our clients," said Dave Kilimnik, Chief Executive Officer of OneSix. "By uniting our capabilities, we are setting a new standard in the industry, providing a seamless integration of data and AI solutions that will empower enterprises to unlock the transformative value of AI and drive meaningful business outcomes."

The Strong Analytics team, led by Brock Ferguson and Jacob Zweig, brings a wealth of cross-industry experience building and deploying ML and AI solutions. With deep expertise in Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals, and Technology, the joint portfolio boasts blue chip clients across mid-market and enterprise sectors.

"We are thrilled to be part of OneSix," said Brock Ferguson, Co-Founder of Strong Analytics. "Our shared vision and complementary strengths will enable us to set a new benchmark for excellence in delivering AI and data-driven solutions to our clients."

OneSix's partnership with Snowflake is poised to expand dramatically to keep up with demand for Snowflake-specific services, as Snowflake software revenue is projected to grow from $2B today to $10B in 2029. While many partners in the Snowflake ecosystem can migrate data to the Snowflake cloud infrastructure, few can assist clients in getting value from their data via high-impact business applications. OneSix's new ML and AI service offerings are purpose-built to close this gap.

OneSix is a data engineering company that helps companies build the strategy, technology, and teams they need to unlock the power of their data. Its team of skilled data consultants seamlessly integrate with client teams to solve business challenges and maximize value. Leveraging strategic partnerships with Snowflake, Matillion, Fivetran, Pyramid Analytics, and more, the company uses modern technology, scalable architectures, and industry best practices. For more information, visit www.onesixsolutions.com .

Strong Analytics is a leading provider of custom machine learning software and solutions. Its team of machine learning scientists and engineers brings a wealth of cross-industry experience building and deploying machine learning solutions to organizations' most challenging problems. Prior to being acquired by OneSix, Strong Analytics was owned by Advantage Solutions Inc., a leading business solutions provider to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. For more information, visit www.strong.io .

