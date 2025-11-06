OneStream Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: OS), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions -- including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting -- today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenue: $154.3 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year.
     
  • Subscription Revenue: $140.9 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.
     
  • GAAP Operating Loss and Operating Margin: GAAP operating loss was $17.5 million compared to $255.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, and GAAP operating margin was (11%) compared to (198%) for the third quarter of 2024. This included equity-based compensation expense of $25.2 million, compared to $260.0 million for the third quarter of 2024.
     
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: Non-GAAP operating income was $9.3 million compared to non-GAAP operating income of $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP operating margin was 6% compared to 4% for the third quarter of 2024.
     
  • GAAP Net Loss Per Share - Basic: GAAP basic net loss per share was ($0.05) compared to ($1.06) for the third quarter of 2024.
     
  • Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share: Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.08 for the third quarter of 2025 and 2024.
     
  • Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.0 million compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2024.
     
  • Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow was $4.8 million compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2024.

"The team delivered another strong quarter, exceeding expectations and underscoring our position as a leading AI-powered platform for the Office of the CFO," said Tom Shea, CEO & President, OneStream. "Using high quality, contextualized data in our unified platform, SensibleAI provides precise insights and actions – because 80% accurate is 0% useful for finance. From improving forecast accuracy to shortening planning cycles, our customers are seeing demonstrable and differentiated ROI. Ultimately, we believe OneStream is the key that unlocks the potential of AI for finance."

Recent Developments and Business Highlights

  • At OneStream's Splash EMEA 2025 user conference in October, the company had a number of announcements, including:
     
    • Modern Financial Close. OneStream introduced Modern Financial Close, which was designed to help automate every phase of the close process on one platform to reduce cycle times and strengthen auditability. Key new capabilities include Journal Entry Manager (JEM) for centralized journal entry management and lifecycle control, and Transaction Matching (TXM) to automate high-volume reconciliations and quickly resolve exceptions for a faster, more accurate close.
       
    • AI-Powered ESG Planning & Reporting. OneStream announced the integration of AI capabilities within its ESG Planning & Reporting solution. Powered by SensibleAI Forecast and SensibleAI Agents, these capabilities are designed to enable finance teams to forecast consumptive activities, model Scope 1,2, and 3 emissions and align ESG initiatives with financial performance.
       
    • Advancing Finance AI with New SensibleAI Studio Routines. OneStream unveiled further expansions to its SensibleAI Studio routine library – with the number of available routines having roughly doubled since launch – to better deliver trusted, contextualized insights within finance workflows. New capabilities include SensibleAI Benchmarking and Outlier Analysis to identify trends and anomalies, and cluster similar operations for accurate benchmarking.
       
  • Industry and Customer Recognition. OneStream was recognized as the Exemplary leader in the 2025 Record to Report Buyers Guide by ISG Research, earning the highest overall scores in both customer and product experience across Financial Close, Consolidation and overall Record to Report. The company was also named a Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report for Financial Close and Consolidation, based on verified customer reviews with a 4.7 out of 5 overall rating and a 95% recommend score.
     
  • Global Research on the Future of Finance Leadership. Building on last year's Finance 2035 study, OneStream released two global studies examining how AI and diversity in finance leadership are shaping the future of finance. The Finance AI Findings – based on responses from 350+ CFOs – found that CFOs are leading enterprise AI strategy while facing mounting pressure from boards and investors to deliver ROI. Additionally, OneStream's The Glass Chair study of over 1,000 finance leaders found that women CFOs outperform industry benchmarks and are leading the way in digital transformation.
     
  • AI and Cloud Veteran Joins Board of Directors. OneStream appointed Dr. Baskar Sridharan, a technology innovator with past leadership roles at Amazon, Google and Microsoft, to its Board of Directors. With deep expertise in AI and cloud infrastructure, Dr. Sridharan will help guide OneStream's strategy to scale its cloud operations and advance its Finance AI vision.

Financial Outlook

OneStream is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025:

Q4'25


FY25

Total Revenue

$156M - $158M


$594M - $596M

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

4% - 6%


2% - 3%

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share

$0.04 - $0.07


$0.15 - $0.19

Equity-Based Compensation

~$25M


$115M - $120M

OneStream has not provided a reconciliation of its forward outlook for non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. OneStream is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to equity-based compensation and employee stock transactions and the related tax effects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy and future growth, including statements regarding our Modern Financial Close capabilities, AI-Powered ESG Planning & Reporting solution, expansion of SensibleAI Studio, industry and customer recognition, global studies, strategy to scale our cloud operations, and Finance AI vision, and our guidance for total revenue, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income per share and equity-based compensation for the fourth quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are described in greater detail in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which we expect to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or around the date of this press release. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that we use to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow, and their respective definitions are presented below.

There are limitations to the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that our non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core operating performance. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented for historical periods to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliation in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and may include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP Operating Income

We define non-GAAP operating income as loss from operations adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of total revenue.

Non-GAAP Net Income

We define non-GAAP net income as net loss adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

We define non-GAAP net income per share as basic net loss per share adjusted for non-cash, non-operational and non-recurring items, including equity-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets and net loss attributable to non-controlling interests.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,700 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,600 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)







As of




September 30, 2025



December 31, 2024




(Unaudited)





Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

653,851



$

544,174


Accounts receivable, net



151,692




129,014


Unbilled accounts receivable



18,499




23,294


Deferred commissions



22,606




20,682


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



16,542




20,202


Total current assets



863,190




737,366


Unbilled accounts receivable, noncurrent



680




800


Deferred commissions, noncurrent



45,032




44,228


Operating lease right-of-use assets



15,817




16,705


Property and equipment, net



8,490




10,084


Intangible assets, net



2,851




2,567


Goodwill



12,548




9,280


Other noncurrent assets



839




2,191


Total assets


$

949,447



$

823,221


Liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

32,381



$

19,563


Accrued compensation



31,175




27,543


Accrued commissions



8,366




9,007


Deferred revenue, current



275,517




239,291


Operating lease liabilities, current



3,377




3,237


Other accrued expenses and current liabilities



13,892




13,534


Total current liabilities



364,708




312,175


Deferred revenue, noncurrent



7,204




4,515


Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



14,320




15,357


Other noncurrent liabilities



347




216


Total liabilities



386,579




332,263


Stockholders' / members' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and
outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024







Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized, 89,918,545 and

 51,456,091 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
respectively



9




5


Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024







Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 55,780,105 and
63,929,619 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
respectively



5




6


Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 97,763,174 and
122,196,307 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
respectively



9




12


Additional paid-in capital



853,956




718,084


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



753




(599)


Accumulated deficit



(382,632)




(331,334)


Total stockholders' equity attributable to OneStream, Inc. / members' equity



472,100




386,174


Non-controlling interests



90,768




104,784


Total stockholders' / members' equity



562,868




490,958


Total liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity


$

949,447



$

823,221


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenues:













Subscription


$

140,930



$

110,722



$

399,660



$

309,542


License



4,169




11,734




13,829




24,818


Professional services and other



9,204




6,684




24,713




22,572


Total revenue



154,303




129,140




438,202




356,932


Cost of revenues:













Subscription(2)



36,869




32,386




102,651




82,007


Professional services and other(2)



12,383




32,015




36,571




53,397


Total cost of revenue



49,252




64,401




139,222




135,404


Gross profit



105,051




64,739




298,980




221,528


Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing(2)



63,506




162,700




201,386




263,225


Research and development(2)



30,639




83,040




99,559




119,916


General and administrative(2)



28,364




74,170




87,606




110,509


Total operating expenses



122,509




319,910




388,551




493,650


Loss from operations



(17,458)




(255,171)




(89,571)




(272,122)


Interest income, net



6,748




5,022




19,099




8,319


Other (expense) income, net



(900)




772




2,437




2,263


Loss before income taxes



(11,610)




(249,377)




(68,035)




(261,540)


(Benefit) provision for income taxes



(119)




(32)




917




614


Net loss


$

(11,491)



$

(249,345)



$

(68,952)



$

(262,154)


Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(2,641)




(77,402)




(17,654)




(77,402)


Net loss attributable to OneStream, Inc.


$

(8,850)



$

(171,943)



$

(51,298)



$

(184,752)


Net loss per share of Class A and Class D common stock–
basic and diluted(1)


$

(0.05)



$

(1.06)



$

(0.29)



$

(1.06)


Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common
stock outstanding–basic and diluted(1)



186,629




160,300




179,930




160,300



(1) Represents net loss per share of Class A common stock and Class D common stock and weighted-average shares of Class A common stock and Class D common stock outstanding for the applicable periods following OneStream Inc.'s IPO and related reorganization transactions.

(2) Includes equity-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Cost of subscription


$

534



$

4,981



$

1,874



$

4,981


Cost of professional services and other



1,344




21,886




4,571




21,886


Sales and marketing



9,377




114,713




35,019




115,987


Research and development



6,134




62,251




25,481




63,505


General and administrative



7,830




56,152




27,617




57,456


Total equity-based compensation


$

25,219



$

259,983



$

94,562



$

263,815


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Operating activities:













Net loss


$

(11,491)



$

(249,345)



$

(68,952)



$

(262,154)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by
   operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



1,105




1,041




3,247




2,586


Noncash operating lease expense



426




909




1,981




2,303


Amortization of deferred commissions



6,106




5,714




17,749




15,206


Equity-based compensation



25,219




259,983




94,562




263,815


Other noncash operating activities, net



1,362




(925)




1,361




(1,402)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net



(39,340)




(13,990)




(19,227)




967


Deferred commissions



(7,357)




(6,916)




(20,477)




(18,610)


Prepaid expenses and other assets



913




(4,032)




2,994




(1,395)


Accounts payable



10,180




1,587




13,137




15,720


Deferred revenue



20,217




13,107




38,915




27,349


Accrued and other liabilities



(2,373)




(4,773)




5,615




(8,371)


Net cash provided by operating activities



4,967




2,360




70,905




36,014


Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment



(178)




(1,077)




(924)




(2,177)


Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired









(3,700)




(7,594)


Net cash used in investing activities



(178)




(1,077)




(4,624)




(9,771)


Financing activities:













Payments of deferred offering costs






(3,898)




(1,763)




(4,943)


Tax withholdings for redemption of LLC Units



(5,824)











Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards



(2,150)







(2,150)





Proceeds from option exercises



5,289




3,941




47,081




3,941


Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions






409,598







409,598


Repurchase of LLC Units






(56,663)







(56,663)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(2,685)




352,978




43,168




351,933


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(335)




682




228




195


Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



1,769




354,943




109,677




378,371


Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period



652,082




140,515




544,174




117,087


Cash and cash equivalents - End of period


$

653,851



$

495,458



$

653,851



$

495,458


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited) 


Non-GAAP Operating Income







Three Months Ended September 30,




2025



2024




(in thousands)


Loss from operations


$

(17,458)



$

(255,171)


Equity-based compensation expense



25,219




259,983


Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



1,176




393


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



336




275


Non-GAAP operating income


$

9,273



$

5,480


Non-GAAP Operating Margin







Three Months Ended September 30,




2025



2024


Operating margin



(11)

%



(198)

%

Equity-based compensation expense



16

%



201

%

Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



1

%




Amortization of acquired intangible assets







Non-GAAP operating margin(1)



6

%



4

%


(1) Non-GAAP operating margin may not foot due to rounding.

Non-GAAP Net Income 







Three Months Ended September 30,




2025



2024




(in thousands)


Net loss


$

(11,491)



$

(249,345)


Equity-based compensation expense



25,219




259,983


Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



1,176




393


Amortization of acquired intangible assets



336




275


Non-GAAP net income


$

15,240



$

11,306


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)


Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share










Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2025



July 24, 2024
through
September 30,
2024


Net loss per share–basic


$

(0.05)



$

(1.06)


Equity-based compensation expense



0.14




1.62


Employer taxes on employee stock transactions



0.01





Amortization of acquired intangible assets







Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(0.01)




(0.48)


Non-GAAP net income per share(1)


$

0.08



$

0.08



(1) Non-GAAP net income per share may not foot due to rounding.

Free Cash Flow







Three Months Ended September 30,




2025



2024




(in thousands)


Net cash provided by operating activities


$

4,967



$

2,360


Purchases of property and equipment



(178)




(1,077)


Free cash flow



4,789




1,283


Net cash used in investing activities


$

(178)



$

(1,077)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


$

(2,685)



$

352,978


