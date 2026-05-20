OneStream Unifies Financial and Operational Planning to Help CFOs Run the Business in Real Time

According to research, "As CFOs expand their purview beyond finance, they will oversee operational processes, supply chain management, and technology investments, applying a more rigorous financial lens to system selection and deployment."

ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, the AI operating system for modern Finance that unifies core financial and operational processes, embedding the governance, context, and control required to make AI work for Finance, today announced at the OneStream Splash User Conference new solutions that allow Finance to move from periodic planning to real-time decision making. These innovations include a Line Item Modeling engine and three prepackaged planning solutions: Workforce Planning, Fixed Term Planning, and Duration-Based Contract Planning to connect operational activity to financial outcomes, allowing the Office of the CFO to guide the business with greater insight.

As finance leaders are increasingly expected to manage both financial performance and operational outcomes, traditional planning approaches are falling short. Many organizations still rely on disconnected models and static assumptions, making it difficult to understand the real-time impact of decisions across the business.

IDC's research director Heather Herbst commented, "Finance is becoming the operational nerve center of the enterprise. Within just a few years, 50 percent of CFOs will take on Chief Operating Officer roles, applying rigorous financial discipline to operations so that every process, platform, and AI initiative is measured by its impact on efficiency, agility, and long-term value creation."

Plan, Test, Act in Real Time

OneStream's new Line Item Modeling engine allows Finance teams to plan at the level where critical decisions happen, from hiring a role to launching a project.

AI is embedded directly into the engine, with SensibleAI Forecast generating predictive forecasts and modeling scenarios at the line level, SensibleAI Agents executing multi-step planning tasks autonomously, and Operational Data Chat letting finance and operational leaders query their operational data in plain language to understand what is driving performance.

With Line Item Modeling, finance teams and their operational partners can:

Evaluate growth scenarios and investment decisions with greater precision





Respond to changes in demand, cost, or capacity in real time





Understand performance and pressure-test assumptions behind business outcomes





Move from periodic forecasting to continuous, real-time planning

Turning Insight into Action: New Planning Solutions on the OneStream Platform

Built on the Line Item Modeling framework, OneStream introduced three purpose-built planning solutions that help finance guide operational decisions:

Workforce Planning to make faster, more confident workforce decisions with a clear view of cost, capacity, and impact. Finance and HR can evaluate hiring plans, understand trade-offs, and align talent investments to business priorities in real time.

By bringing workforce data into a single platform, organizations eliminate fragmentation and improve alignment across HR, Finance, and Operations. Customers including Asurion and Emmi have replaced fragmented workforce planning tools with OneStream, enabling faster decisions and stronger alignment across HR, Finance, and Operations.

Fixed Term Planning provides real-time visibility into the cost and impact of time-bound initiatives such as projects, contracts, leases, and subscriptions. By modeling different scenarios and anticipating costs or investments with defined start and end dates, finance has greater control over investments and improved forecasting accuracy.

Duration-Based Contract Planning helps finance plan based on reality, not averages, by capturing the true start and end of activities, such as hires, contracts, and grants. Finance replaces static assumptions with plans built from actual data, to better align capacity and make more precise decisions. OneStream partners and customers, including Finit and Asurion, are using Duration-Based Contract Planning to replace fragile spreadsheet models with a scalable, governed solution built for real-world operational complexity.

One View. Better Decisions.

With all planning running on a single platform, organizations eliminate disconnected models and conflicting assumptions. Workforce, projects, and contracts are all aligned to the same financial view, creating one version of the truth across the business.

To learn more about Line Item Modeling, visit onestream.com.

About OneStream

OneStream is the AI operating system for modern Finance, giving Finance what it needs to steer the business forward by unifying core financial close, planning and operational processes and data, in one intelligent platform, all embedded with the governance, context and control required to make AI work for Finance.

With over 1,800 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and 1,600 employees, we empower the Office of the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Proctor

Media Relations Contact

OneStream

[email protected]

SOURCE OneStream, Inc.