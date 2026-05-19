OneStream Unlocks Agentic AI for the Office of the CFO with Finance Agentic Layer; Announces General Availability of Sensible AI Agents

SensibleAI Agents and new Finance Agentic Layer extend reporting, analysis, and information research capabilities to tools like Copilot, ChatGPT, and Claude

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, the AI operating system for modern Finance that unifies core financial and operational processes, embedding the governance, context, and control required to make AI work for Finance, today announced at the OneStream Splash User Conference the general availability of SensibleAI™ Agents, pre-built agents that operate natively on the OneStream platform and are integrated into Microsoft Office 356 suite, for reporting, financial analysis, and informational search. A new Finance Agentic Layer opens those same capabilities to third-party AI tools, allowing finance to forecast, guide and report on the business using Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT and Gemini.

"As a leader in AI and productivity, we understand how critical financial context and data governance are to delivering AI that Finance can rely on," said Tony Surma, CTO, Microsoft Americas Enterprise Partner Solutions. "Our strategic partnership with OneStream brings these requirements into the Microsoft 365 environment, so products like Copilot or Excel can deliver outcomes that finance teams can trust."

Closing the Governance Gap with Finance-grade AI

OneStream Finance Agentic Layer uses open Model Context Protocol (MCP) to give any AI tool secure, governed access to OneStream data with the financial logic, auditability, and permissions and audit trails that finance requires.

"Finance teams are moving quickly to adopt AI, but generic tools operate without the financial context, logic, and governance required for financial decision-making," said Tom Shea, founder and CEO of OneStream. "The unlock for Finance AI is connecting to trusted data, business rules, and controlled workflows. With our Finance Agentic Layer and SensibleAI Agents, organizations can use AI to produce accurate, auditable results, grounded in their financial data and controls, without leaving the tools they use every day, such as Microsoft Teams, ChatGPT, and others."

With the Finance Agentic Layer, finance teams can:

Use any AI tool for finance work. Query data, generate reports, and initiate workflows using Copilot, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other AI tools. When ChatGPT is asked for a dashboard showing trends, variances, and forecast projections, it retrieves reports from OneStream using the Finance Agentic Layer and produces a C-level output in minutes.

Ask plain language and get answers grounded in trusted data. No need to know account codes or technical syntax. A finance analyst asks Claude Cowork: "Why is my revenue down this quarter?" Claude Cowork interprets the vague request through the OneStream Finance Agentic Layer, applies the correct financial context, and returns an answer with drivers like price, volume, and mix – along with supporting visuals.

Operate with built-in governance. Every interaction through the Finance Agentic Layer is authenticated against the user's OneStream identity and enforced against their existing role-based permissions — so users working in any AI tool only access the data they're entitled to see. Administrators have visibility into usage and activity within OneStream, providing the control and auditability required for financial operations.

Now Generally Available: SensibleAI Agents Handle the Work Finance Teams Do Every Day

OneStream's SensibleAI Agents are pre-built agents for reporting, analysis and informational search, working natively in OneStream and now within Microsoft 365, including Excel and Teams.

Launched in 2025, the SensibleAI Agents are now widely used by some of the most complex businesses, ensuring that financial analysis, reporting, and workflows from the agents are performed with the accuracy, controls, and auditability required.

Cox Enterprise Uncovers Hidden Trends with SensibleAI Agents

OneStream is partnering with companies like Cox Enterprises to deploy AI agents to automate financial analysis.

"OneStream's SensibleAI Agents are changing how our team works with data," said Allison Adrian, AVP of Finance Solutions Delivery at Cox Enterprises. "Instead of manually searching for information, we can quickly uncover insights into trends, root causes, and what's driving variances so our team can focus on insights that drive smarter, faster decision-making."

Available Agents include:

NEW Forecast Agent: Forecast analysis in plain language . Ask questions about forecasts in plain language and get answers in financial terms, grounded in real-time forecast data.





. Ask questions about forecasts in plain language and get answers in financial terms, grounded in real-time forecast data. Finance Analyst Agent: Real-time, automated financial analysis at scale. Query financial data using natural language and receive real-time analysis and reports based on OneStream data.





Query financial data using natural language and receive real-time analysis and reports based on OneStream data. Search Analyst Agent: Enterprise search with transparency . Search across enterprise documents, platform guides, and any unstructured data to transform information accessibility with source transparency.





. Search across enterprise documents, platform guides, and any unstructured data to transform information accessibility with source transparency. Deep Analysis Agent: Exhaustive document search. Process large volumes of documents, such as contracts, agreements, and compliance materials, to answer high-stakes, high-complexity questions—drawing connections across your unstructured data.

To learn more about OneStream's SensibleAI Agents or Finance Agentic Layer, watch the Splash keynote or visit onestream.com.

About OneStream

OneStream is the AI operating system for modern Finance, giving Finance what it needs to steer the business forward by unifying core financial close, planning and operational processes and data, in one intelligent platform, all embedded with the governance, context and control required to make AI work for Finance.

With over 1,800 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and 1,600 employees, we empower the Office of the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Proctor

Media Relations Contact

OneStream

[email protected]

SOURCE OneStream, Inc.