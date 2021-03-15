OneTrust Announces OneTrust ESG: Bringing Environmental, Social & Governance Workflows into the Platform of Trust

ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced OneTrust ESG, bringing environmental, social, and governance workflows into the OneTrust platform of trust. OneTrust ESG enables companies to power ESG programs within the OneTrust platform to identify internal and supplier risk, understand compliance gaps, set goals, leverage ESG frameworks, and build and export reports. Integrating ESG workflows into the OneTrust platform enables customer to centrally manage trust from a centralized dashboard across privacy, security, data governance, ethics and compliance, GRC, third-party risk, and ESG.

Measuring environmental and social impact is a growing priority for organizations of all sizes. In fact, 90 percent of the S&P 500 Index published a sustainability reporting 2020, up from under 20 percent in 2011, according to the Governance & Accountability Institute. It is no longer enough to provide a great product at a competitive price: consumers and business want to support ethical companies that use their influence and capital to make positive changes in their industry and in the world.

OneTrust ESG helps companies build ESG programs, and integrate ESG data into broader privacy, InfoSec, governance, and ethics and compliance programs. From the centralized OneTrust platform, teams from across the business can leverage data to measure key social, governance and environmental metrics and use existing frameworks like the World Economic Forum Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, Social Accountability Standards Board (SASB), The Task Force on Financial Related Disclosures (TCFD), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Carbon Disclosure Project, and others to identify risk and build compliance around ESG goals.

"As companies work to be more trusted, corporate social responsibility and sustainability are critical to track, measure, and report," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "OneTrust ESG integrates these initiatives into the largest and most widely used privacy, security, and data governance platform. Our technology provides the frameworks, data collection capabilities, third-party data sources, templates, analytics, and dashboards teams need to make ESG a part of the organization's overall trust fabric to make trust a competitive advantage."

OneTrust ESG integrates into the broader OneTrust platform, including Vendorpedia third-party vendor risk questionaries and assessments, GRC for broader risk and compliance initiatives, and OneTrust Privacy, Ethics, and DataGovernance software.

OneTrust ESG is available today.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest growing and most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and ethics and compliance programs. More than 7,500 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, ISO 27001, NIST, DOJ Guidelines, and hundreds of other laws and frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

