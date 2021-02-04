OneTrust Announces PrivacyConnect Chapter Meetings Across 100 Global Communities

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced 150+ quarterly PrivacyConnect chapter meeting dates across 100 global PrivacyConnect chapter communities. PrivacyConnect communities are led by local Chapter Chairs and meet quarterly to discuss the latest trends in privacy and security, review regulatory updates, and share best practices for implementing privacy programs in practice.

PrivacyConnect brings together professionals to discuss the latest privacy regulatory developments, including CCPA, CPRA, Schrems II, and LGPD, and feature expert panels from local privacy professionals. PrivacyConnect Chapters range across 100 cities and 6 continents, bringing together local professionals within their communities to discuss operational challenges and how to implement privacy in practice.

Each PrivacyConnect chapter meeting will feature relevant content for that region selected by local Chapter Chairs. PrivacyConnect Chapter Meetings will be held in:

Americas Chapters : Atlanta , Austin , Baltimore , Boston , Brazil , Charlotte , Chicago , Columbus , Dallas , Denver , Detroit , Houston , Los Angeles , Las Vegas , Mexico City , Miami , Minneapolis , Nashville , New York , Newark , Oklahoma City , Orlando , Philadelphia , Phoenix , Portland , Raleigh , Sacramento , Salt Lake City , San Diego , San Jose , San Francisco , Seattle , St. Louis , Toronto , Vancouver , Victoria , and Washington, DC

: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and Europe Chapters : Amsterdam , Athens , Basel , Barcelona , Belfast , Berlin , Birmingham , Brussels , Bucharest , Budapest , Cardiff , Copenhagen , Dublin , Edinburgh , Frankfurt , Geneva , Gothenburg , Hamburg , Helsinki , Istanbul , Köln, Kyiv , Lisbon , London , Luxembourg , Madrid , Manchester , Milan , Munich , Oslo , Paris , Prague , Riga , Sofia , Stockholm , Tallin, Vienna , Vilnius , Warsaw , Zagreb , and Zurich

: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Köln, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Tallin, , , , , and Asia Pacific Chapters : Bangalore , Bangkok , Delhi , Hong Kong , Jakarta , Melbourne , Mumbai , New Zealand , Singapore , and Sydney

: , , , , , , , , , and Middle East & Africa Chapters: Abu Dhabi , Doha , Dubai , Johannesburg , Riyadh , and Tel Aviv

"The role of the privacy professional becomes more critical with each passing year," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Countries around the globe are continuing to pass new privacy laws, and some of our bedrock privacy operational best practices like the Privacy Shield and SCCs continue be in flux. PrivacyConnect works to bring local privacy communities together to solve these challenges and share ways to improve their own privacy programs. Each meeting agenda is created by our network of local Chapter Chairs to bring the most relevant content in your region."

To learn more about PrivacyConnect, register for your local chapter meeting, or apply to be a Chapter Chair visit PrivacyConnect.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest growing and most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and ethics and compliance programs. More than 7,500 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, ISO 27001, NIST, DOJ Guidelines, and hundreds of other laws and frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

