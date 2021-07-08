OneTrust Appoints Autodesk's Lisa Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer
Campbell brings 25 years of experience scaling and growing marketing, demand generation, ecommerce, and strategy for category-defining enterprise software businesses
Jul 08, 2021, 08:00 ET
ATLANTA, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the #1 fastest-growing company on the Inc. 500 and category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, today announced Lisa Campbell will join the company as its first Chief Marketing Officer effective July 19. Campbell brings more than 25 years of experience to OneTrust with a background in building business and marketing strategies, and driving awareness and demand for enterprise software companies.
Campbell joins OneTrust from Autodesk, Inc. where she spent the last 18 years in a variety of executive roles across marketing, business strategy, and ecommerce. Most recently, Campbell served as Autodesk's Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Strategy & Marketing, helping drive the transformation of Autodesk's business, modernize its marketing function, and reimagine the Autodesk brand.
Campbell is also an independent board member at Dropbox, serving on the audit committee and nomination and governance committee. Passionate about service, Campbell is a member at Chief.com, a private network built to drive more women into positions of power, and former chairman of the board for the Autodesk Foundation focused on environmental and social good.
"OneTrust has achieved so much in its first five years, scaling to serve 10,000 customers, 2,000 employees, and the #1 fastest growing company on the Inc. 500," said Lisa Campbell, incoming CMO at OneTrust. "I am excited for the opportunity to build and grow upon the momentum OneTrust has and continue to build it into the global software leader for operationalizing trust."
"Lisa knows what it takes to build a lasting and category-defining software company," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "She's mastered how to build marketing strategy and programs that drive billions in revenue, and I'm looking forward to Lisa joining our team and helping our customers build more trusted organizations."
About OneTrust
OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 10,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.
The OneTrust platform is backed by 150 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:
- OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software
- OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification
- OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software
- OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange
- OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software
- OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software
- OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software
- OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software
OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 2,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Munich, Paris, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.
To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
