OneTrust Appoints Autodesk's Lisa Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

Lisa Campbell joins OneTrust from Autodesk, bringing 25 years' experience scaling and growing enterprise tech marketing. Tweet this

Campbell is also an independent board member at Dropbox, serving on the audit committee and nomination and governance committee. Passionate about service, Campbell is a member at Chief.com, a private network built to drive more women into positions of power, and former chairman of the board for the Autodesk Foundation focused on environmental and social good.

"OneTrust has achieved so much in its first five years, scaling to serve 10,000 customers, 2,000 employees, and the #1 fastest growing company on the Inc. 500," said Lisa Campbell, incoming CMO at OneTrust. "I am excited for the opportunity to build and grow upon the momentum OneTrust has and continue to build it into the global software leader for operationalizing trust."

"Lisa knows what it takes to build a lasting and category-defining software company," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "She's mastered how to build marketing strategy and programs that drive billions in revenue, and I'm looking forward to Lisa joining our team and helping our customers build more trusted organizations."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 10,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The OneTrust platform is backed by 150 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 2,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Munich, Paris, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

