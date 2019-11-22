OneTrust CEO Kabir Barday Named National Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 Award Winner

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has named OneTrust Founder and CEO, Kabir Barday, the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 in the Emerging category. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellent and extraordinary success in areas such as financial performance, innovation and commitment to their businesses and communities. Barday was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at the Strategic Growth Forum® in Palm Springs on November 16.

Barday has been recognized for his achievements in safeguarding privacy, security, and third-party risk in an increasingly data-driven world. Today, OneTrust's 1,200 employees support more than 4,000 customers including 40% of the Fortune 500. OneTrust has grown in under four years to become the most widely used technology to manage compliance with CCPA, GDPR, ISO27701 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. To further drive OneTrust's growth and product development, Barday recently announced the closing of a $200 million Series A investment led by Insight Partners, valuing OneTrust at $1.3 billion.

The EY organization has celebrated entrepreneurial excellence by honoring those innovators and prominent leaders who have contributed and inspired others with their vision, leadership and achievement since 1986. These leaders are driven by their desire to better the world around them and stop at nothing to achieve their greatest ambitions.

The program has continually recognized high-caliber business leaders. Past national winners includ Jeff Weiner and Reid Hoffman of LinkedIn, Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, Robert Unanue of Goya Foods, Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, and Jayshree Ullal and Andy Bechtolsheim of Arista Networks.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Award program has proven its ability to identify a company's potential to join the ranks of some of the world's most successful and thriving businesses. Program winners embody what it takes to build, and more importantly, sustain a thriving enterprise.

Barday was originally selected as a Southeast Region Entrepreneur Of The Year winner in the Emerging Technology category. He was then selected for this national award from over 1,300 applicants nationwide.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include:

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs, attracting disruptive global business leaders to find innovative approaches to accelerate growth. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

