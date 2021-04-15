OneTrust Completes Acquisition of Ethics and Compliance Leader Convercent

Integrating Convercent into OneTrust brings the leading ethics and compliance technology into the OneTrust platform. Tweet this

The Convercent technology, 150 employees, 750 customers, and global CONVERGE community will become core to the ethics and compliance offering. The acquisition brings the leading ethics and compliance technology into OneTrust's technology platform of trust, bringing together privacy, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ESG and ethics and compliance together into a single operational workflow.

Trust and transparency are a competitive advantage and market differentiator. Research firm IDC1 defines organizational trust as "the intersection of three crucial strategy elements: technology, business, and culture," and building and maintaining trust involves bridging consumer expectations, regulatory drivers, and investor expectations. As companies invest in digital transformation, AI, machine learning, and other modern company initiatives, they much ensure innovation builds on, and doesn't violate, user trust and brand promises.

OneTrust helps organizations operationalize trust. The technology centralizes workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, ethics and compliance, third-party risk, and ESG programs into a unified platform. Integrating Convercent into OneTrust brings the leading ethics and compliance technology into the OneTrust platform. More than 750 enterprise customers, including Airbnb, Under Armour, Kimberly-Clark, and Time Warner, use the Convercent Ethics Cloud Platform, including whistleblowing, policy management, disclosure management, analytics and benchmarking, and learning tools.

"Becoming a part of OneTrust is the beginning of our next chapter in driving ethics into the center of business," said Patrick Quinlan, Convercent CEO. "We now have broader investment into our platform, our customers, and our community to deliver on our mission to make the world a better place for all stakeholders."

"We're excited to officially welcome the Convercent team and customers, and the CONVERGE community, into OneTrust," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "Together, we're able to deliver for our customers a unified experience that brings together the best of privacy, security, and trust with the leading ethics and compliance platform."

To learn more about the Convercent acquisition and technology platform of trust, read our blog. To discover how to grow the impact and ROI of your ethics and compliance program, register for CONVERGE21: The Workshop Edition taking place May 5-6, 2021.

1Source: IDC Perspective, "Leading with Trust: Enabling the Future of Work" - Doc # US47359921, April 2021

OneTrust, Convercent, and CONVERGE are registered trademarks or trademarks of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 8,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The OneTrust platform is backed by 140 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software

OneTrust has raised $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 1,500 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Munich, Paris, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Ferree

+1 770-294-4668

[email protected]

SOURCE OneTrust

Related Links

https://onetrust.com/

