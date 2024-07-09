OneTrust Appoints Former VMware and Docker Executive Roger Egan to Lead Worldwide Sales

Extensive experience in managing and growing global teams will help OneTrust accelerate go-to-market strategy worldwide

ATLANTA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence , today announced that Roger Egan is joining the Company's executive team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A former global executive at VMware and Docker who brings 20+ years of enterprise software leadership, Egan will be responsible for leading global go-to-market strategy and execution at OneTrust, and will guide worldwide sales, services, and other go-to-market operations including its partner organization.

The appointment comes as OneTrust expects to surpass $500 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) later this year while maintaining positive free cash flow. This success is driven by its growing customer base that has reached more than 14,000 customers, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100 – all of whom have turned to OneTrust to enforce the responsible use of data and AI across their organizations.

Egan joins OneTrust from VMware Tanzu, where he significantly contributed to the company's go-to-market strategy and revenue growth. Prior to VMware, he held senior leadership roles at Red Hat and Docker, where he played pivotal roles in expanding market reach and enhancing customer satisfaction.

In his new role as CRO, Roger will focus on scaling OneTrust's market presence and accelerating its growth trajectory. His strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in advancing the Company's mission to help organizations across the globe enable responsible use of data and AI that not only matches the pace of innovation, but propels it.

"It's an incredible opportunity to join OneTrust and lead this highly-talented go-to-market team. The meaningful value that OneTrust creates for its customers through its platform is essential to delivering complete context and control across all data and risks, enabling organizations to unlock the value of their greatest asset and gain a clear competitive edge," said Roger Egan, OneTrust Chief Revenue Officer. "I'm committed to helping OneTrust build on its momentum and allocate resources against its greatest potential. The Company has a unique culture and purpose, and tremendous potential. I look forward to putting my background and skills to work to help achieve greater results."

Kabir Barday, CEO of OneTrust, commented: "To achieve our potential, we are committed to identifying world-class leaders with a proven background in scaling and inspiring global teams. He is a seasoned, highly-respected technology veteran with a profound understanding of the industry. With his extensive expertise and remarkable track record, Roger will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and scale globally, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

