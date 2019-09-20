OneTrust Consent Management for Publishers Solution Supports Leading Consent Standards and Frameworks

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced updates to OneTrust Consent Management for Publishers to support the latest standards and frameworks, helping publishers collect valid consent and deliver personalized ads across mobile, web and OTT properties. The consent management provider (CMP) solution fully supports the updated IAB Europe Transparency and Consent Framework version 2.0 (IAB TCF v2.0), Google AdSense and Ad Manager, Salesforce DMP, mParticle, FreeWheel, Adobe Advertising Cloud, Google AMP, OTT, Connected TV, Facebook Pixel and Facebook Lookalike audiences, DAA AdChoices and dozens of other consent standards and frameworks across mobile and web.

Register for the webinar: OneTrust Consent Management for Publishers: Delivering a Personalized User Experience on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 11:00 am ET / 16:00 BT

While personalized ads are a common way businesses reach their target audiences, global privacy regulations like the CCPA and GDPR have fundamentally changed the way publishers need to collect consent to deliver these customized experiences. OneTrust Consent Management for Publishers works across all regulations, standards and frameworks to give publishers the tools to deliver a simple and compliant way to capture consent and integrate to all the appropriate downstream systems, third-party software providers and ad tech vendors.

The fully configurable OneTrust CMP manages consent options across web, mobile and OTT properties, allowing publishers to consolidate and simplify the user experience across different domains and devices to provide the right personalized experience based on a user's preferences. OneTrust's CMP supports the leading consent standards and frameworks across mobile and web, including:

IAB Europe TCF v2.0: Comply with the latest IAB TCF v2.0 updates and work with ad tech vendors to deliver compliant, personalized ads.

Comply with the latest IAB TCF v2.0 updates and work with ad tech vendors to deliver compliant, personalized ads. Google AdSense and Ad Manager: Pause ad requests until explicit consent is captured, and request ads for personalized or non-personalized experiences on a per-page basis leveraging the consent collected via the OneTrust CMP

Pause ad requests until explicit consent is captured, and request ads for personalized or non-personalized experiences on a per-page basis leveraging the consent collected via the OneTrust CMP Salesforce DMP/Audience Studio: Pass consent from OneTrust into Salesforce DMP to dynamically load advertising content based on users preferences

Pass consent from OneTrust into Salesforce DMP to dynamically load advertising content based on users preferences FreeWheel: Broadcast consent changes captured from the OneTrust CMP, aligning the user's consent with keys for Freewheel ad delivery for both web and mobile traffic

Broadcast consent changes captured from the OneTrust CMP, aligning the user's consent with keys for Freewheel ad delivery for both web and mobile traffic Adobe Advertising Cloud: Manage the storage of users consent settings across the Adobe Advertising Cloud product suite and OneTrust's centralized record keeping platform to honor a user's preferences for ad delivery.

Manage the storage of users consent settings across the Adobe Advertising Cloud product suite and OneTrust's centralized record keeping platform to honor a user's preferences for ad delivery. Over-the-Top (OTT) and Connected TV : Provide opt-out methods and collect consent to deliver the right ads to users watching TV online.

: Provide opt-out methods and collect consent to deliver the right ads to users watching TV online. Facebook Integrations : Integrate consent into Facebook, including Facebook Pixel and Facebook Lookalike audiences.

: Integrate consent into Facebook, including Facebook Pixel and Facebook Lookalike audiences. DAA AdChoices : Give users control over what interests are being used for advertising and integrate these choices into OneTrust.

: Give users control over what interests are being used for advertising and integrate these choices into OneTrust. mParticle: Leverage OneTrust's mParticle extension to integrate with the OneTrust mobile SDK for iOS and Android

Leverage OneTrust's mParticle extension to integrate with the OneTrust mobile SDK for iOS and Android Publisher-specific CCPA "Do Not Sell" and GDPR consent collection: Comply with regulatory requirements and manage opt-in and opt-out to collect valid consent from site visitors to enable the compliant delivery of targeted/geolocation ads.

Additional features include:

Ongoing website and mobile app scanning: Automatically scan web and mobile properties to identify changes to cookie and tracking technologies that may impact CCPA, GDPR and ePrivacy compliance.

Automatically scan web and mobile properties to identify changes to cookie and tracking technologies that may impact CCPA, GDPR and ePrivacy compliance. Cross-device consent sharing : Optimize consent opt-in and user experience by sharing user preferences across domains and devices.

: Optimize consent opt-in and user experience by sharing user preferences across domains and devices. Compliance reporting and historical consent records : Maintain granular records of consent and audit trails to show compliance over time.

: Maintain granular records of consent and audit trails to show compliance over time. Marketing dashboards: Understand compliance status, take actionable steps on your programs and prepare for executive briefings with customizable marketing dashboards.

"In today's increasingly regulated environment, publishers need CMP technology that gives users control over their preferences and works with the all the leading consent frameworks and standards," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "OneTrust's Consent Management for Publishers solution is a single platform that simplifies collecting consent across all web and mobile properties to deliver the right personalized ads to consenting users. The solution is flexible to adjust to various consent frameworks, standards and laws, and maintains detailed records of user so marketing teams can focus less on compliance standards and more on building great user experiences."

For more information on how OneTrust CMP supports advertising platforms and consent frameworks, register for the webinar: OneTrust Consent Management for Publishers: Delivering a Personalized User Experience. For more information or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 3,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC Integrated Risk Management Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Gabrielle Ferree

Public Relations

media@onetrust.com

SOURCE OneTrust

Related Links

http://www.onetrust.com

