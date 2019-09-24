OneTrust Expands Data Discovery Partner Program to Automate Data Discovery Scans into OneTrust Data Inventory & Mapping

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced the expansion of the OneTrust Data Discovery Partner Program with additional partners including Informatica, Nuix, Io-Tahoe, Sherpa Software, Intello, Exonar, Active Navigation, K2View, Integris, and STEALTHbits. The addition of these new partners provides customers with more options for a hybrid approach to populating the results of data discovery scans into the OneTrust Data Inventory & Mapping solution. This integration gives customers a common, central inventory, where privacy risks are flagged, and records of processing are maintained and kept up-to-date for compliance requirements.

Consistently updated data maps are critical to GDPR, CCPA and global privacy programs. Data maps catalogue what data your organization collects, how it's used, where it's stored, and how it moves throughout the business and beyond to understand where potential risks lie. This context is needed for business processes, sub-processes, IT systems and vendors, and should be synchronized with third-party tools, ongoing privacy assessments, and annual review then validated for compliance.

When it comes to detecting and generating data flows, a combination of approaches is required for long term sustainability and accuracy. The OneTrust Data Discovery Partner Program supports this by integrating scans from leading data discovery tools, such as Informatica, into OneTrust's Data Inventory & Mapping solution. When data discovery scans are imported into OneTrust, organizations can synthesize and validate that correct data is being mapped, add new systems and data found in the scan, and trigger additional fact finding within OneTrust to enrich the information found via the discovery solution.

OneTrust offers the industry's broadest and deepest set of integrations, and our new data discovery partners give customers even more technical tools to maintain their records of processing activities. Customers of OneTrust and Data Discovery Partners can:

"Organizations are facing increased pressure to comply with privacy regulations and OneTrust is committed to building integrated solutions that assist in the management of complex data inventory and mapping obligations," said Blake Brannon, Vice President of OneTrust. "With the expansion of our Data Discovery Partner Program, we're enabling our global customer base to rapidly gain the technology expertise required to accelerate and automate their privacy initiatives."

Supporting Partner Quotes :

"Informatica enables organizations to respond to data subject requirements, at scale," said Jitesh Ghai, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Quality, Security and Governance of Informatica. "Our partnership with OneTrust means that our shared customers are able to use Informatica's Secure@Source to accelerate data transparency and protect personal data to meet today's complex privacy challenges. This is key because when OneTrust Privacy Program customers automate Targeted Data Discovery for sensitive information through AI and machine learning—and map data to subjects for risk visibility and planning—they can operationalize the technical capabilities required for comprehensive data privacy governance."

"Nuix is delighted to be partnering with OneTrust to provide a data inventory and mapping solution. Organizations can benefit from the Nuix market leading data discovery capabilities which can scan thousands of file version formats at unparalleled speed and scale to provide the visibility and forensic grade evidence required to demonstrate mature information governance to the regulators," said Jonathan Rees, CEO EMEA of Nuix. "By populating OneTrust's data inventory to meet customers privacy requirements, Nuix provides a legally defensible data discovery capability including search, redaction and review which can further be used to collapse the costs and manpower of responding to subject access requests and right to be forgotten."

"Io-Tahoe is excited to be working with OneTrust to help organizations solve their data governance, privacy and regulatory compliance challenges in response to CCPA, GDPR and ISO27001 requirements. Many organizations are embracing digitalization to better engage with customers, so data privacy continues to define boardroom conversations and day-to-day operations," said Rohit Mahajan, Co-Founder and Chief Technology and Product Officer of Io-Tahoe. "The seamless combination of Io-Tahoe together with OneTrust is a powerful solution helping companies take the necessary and practical steps to protect sensitive customer data. Additionally, automating the discovery and management of PII and sensitive data by leveraging AI/ML methods significantly reduces expensive overhead costs associated with manual discovery."

"Equipping organizations with the ability to conduct data discovery in-house is extremely valuable," said Jeff Tujetsch, VP Alliances of Sherpa Software. "It decreases costs and the time it typically takes, which is vital when faced with regulatory compliance requests like GDPR and CCPA."

"The job of IT and security leaders is tough enough, and it's only getting tougher with the proliferation of SaaS and other software applications across all areas of business within an organization. We're thrilled to partner with the team at OneTrust who also value the increasing importance of making compliance simple and easy," said Barak Kaufman, Co-Founder and CEO of Intello. "We believe the wealth of usage and risk data in Intello's automated SaaS Operations platform, paired with OneTrust's Privacy Management Platform and workflows will help our joint clients be proactive about security and compliance, so they can focus on scaling their organization."

"Exonar creates a searchable index of information and data at scale," said Adrian Barrett, Founder and CEO of Exonar. "We reveal all of the unstructured and structured data commonly found across large organisations. Used in partnership with OneTrust's Inventory and Mapping solution, customers can uncover more data insights than ever before."

"Data privacy has become a critical element of any information security program, as companies need to be prepared to meet stringent data privacy regulations such as the CCPA and GDPR. We are proud to partner with OneTrust to help their customers automate the mapping, classifying, cleaning and deleting of sensitive, risky data," said Peter Baumann, CEO of Active Navigation. Active Navigation's Discovery Center creates a global data map of a customer's unstructured information estate, which plugs into OneTrust's privacy management platform for end to end data governance."

"We're in the middle of a shifting compliance landscape with regards to customer data. Regulations such as GDPR in Europe, CCPA in California, and LGPD in Brazil, require companies to manage customer data securely and holistically," said Nick Lazzaro, CEO of K2View. By taking a fundamentally different approach to data management, K2View provides access to all relevant customer data, regardless of where it resides in your environment. Working with OneTrust has proven an effective way to meet these new and challenging regulatory requirements."

"Automating compliance for GDPR and CCPA requires applying privacy processes and controls to a massive amount of data," said Kristina Bergman, Founder and CEO of Integris Software. "The most complex and tedious step is finding personal information and tying it back to data subjects. As a OneTrust Data Discovery Partner, Integris Software connects to your live data to ensure that OneTrust knows exactly what's in your dataset, not just what the metadata implies. OneTrust customers can now use Integris Software to isolate systems that contain PI, then map attributes, categories, purpose, and sources back to each data subject to reduce their data exposure."

"Addressing the problems associated with data security and privacy are among the most challenging of our time. Compliance with the mandates of regulations like the EU GDPR and CCPA cannot and will not be achieved in a vacuum, which is precisely why interoperability is a critical component of the solution, said Adam Laub, Chief Marketing Officer of STEALTHbits. " STEALTHbits is thrilled to be working with OneTrust to not only shine a light on the sensitive information contained within structured and unstructured data repositories located on-premises and in the cloud, but to be a part of the engine that creates the efficiencies needed to allow our mutual customers to more easily manage and secure their sensitive, proprietary, and personally-identifiable data."

