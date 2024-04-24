OneTrust Unveils Evolution of its Partner Program to Enable Trusted Innovation with Data and AI

New benefits make it easier for alliances to expand their capabilities, drive customer value, and unlock new revenue opportunities

ATLANTA, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, today announced the evolution of its partner program, highlighting its commitment to accelerating alliance and customer success. The evolved OneTrust Partner Program will enable and reward OneTrust partners and alliances as they build differentiated practices and cultivate expertise with OneTrust solutions.

"Partners and alliances have always been critical to OneTrust's growth, and working alongside them enables us to serve customers in ways that best fit their needs," stated Shawn Toldo, SVP, Global Partner Ecosystem at OneTrust. "That's why we've evolved our program to make it easier for our partners and alliances to differentiate and bolster their portfolios, grow their competencies, and unlock new revenue opportunities. As businesses around the world embark on AI-driven transformations, they need robust data privacy, security, and risk solutions to ensure trusted innovation. By empowering our partners and alliances to build out a deeper services capability, we can help our shared customers to realize even more value from the OneTrust platform. With new benefits, resources, training, and incentives, we're reinforcing our commitment to our full ecosystem so we can grow and succeed together."

OneTrust's Partner Program will offer three tiers, including Authorized, Certified, and Trusted, providing partners and alliances valuable benefits across their OneTrust journey. This enables customers around the world to easily identify partners and alliances with the unique experience and expertise they need. By aligning with OneTrust, they can pursue a competitive edge in the realms of data, AI, and trust, and can take advantage of tools, training, resources, knowledge opportunities, experts, and an active community designed to facilitate collaboration, promote knowledge-sharing, and foster growth opportunities. As part of the program, partners and alliances can differentiate themselves with an expanded solution portfolio, unlock new revenue opportunities, and earn valuable benefits.

Enhancements to OneTrust's Partner Program include:

Advanced enablement and certification benefits to extend expertise: OneTrust will offer a robust library of enablement resources and certifications accessed via the Partner Portal and Certification Portal. Partners and alliances can leverage these resources to develop and grow their capabilities and advance their tier status. They will also gain access to OneTrust subject matter experts (SME), leveraging the expertise of product specialists and services and support professionals, as well as sales solution engineers, to enhance go-to-market efficacy, streamline delivery processes, and ensure customer success. Partners and alliances also receive access to the same training as OneTrust sales and services professionals to help uplevel their service capabilities.





The program is available to value-added resellers (VAR), consulting partners, alliances and systems integrators, managed service providers (MSP), and technology partners and independent software vendors (ISV).

Comments:

Eric Bowlin, Partner, Cyber & Strategic Risk, Risk & Financial Advisory, Deloitte & Touche LLP

"Kyndryl's deep expertise and services, combined with our collaboration with OneTrust, enable businesses to operationalize data privacy processes and meet compliance requirements. We are focused on helping our customers protect personal information in complex environments while managing an abundance of regulatory obligations. With this strategic evolution to their Partner Program, OneTrust is reinforcing its commitment to partner and customer success."

The program will be rolled out starting August 2024 and partners can get started with OneTrust today.

