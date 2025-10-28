OneTrust is Officially a Validated Databricks Technology Partner

OneTrust partners with Databricks to empower data and AI teams to scale responsible AI with confidence and speed

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the AI-ready governance platform, today announced it has achieved validated Databricks Technology Partner status, bringing its unified governance infrastructure directly into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This partnership empowers data and AI teams to scale responsible AI with confidence and speed.

A recent OneTrust report found that governance teams are spending nearly 40% more time managing AI risk year-over-year. At the same time, the lack of integration between governance tools and data and AI platforms emerged as the top barrier to scaling enforcement (35%). This makes partnerships like OneTrust and Databricks essential for enterprises striving for the embedded, continuous governance needed to keep pace with AI.

With over 134 developments to AI laws and standards in 2024 alone and EU AI Act deadlines looming, the OneTrust platform's regulatory intelligence leads the way in enabling organizations to turn legal obligations into actionable technical controls. The OneTrust platform uniquely unifies AI use case intelligence, data use governance, and dynamic risk monitoring into a single governance infrastructure, bridging the divide between innovation and accountability in enterprise AI.

By integrating with Databricks Unity Catalog, the OneTrust platform empowers data teams to operationalize responsible AI at scale and in real-time.

"Our collaboration with Databricks brings governance and innovation together in a single ecosystem and gives our customers the ability to govern data and AI where it's built and deployed," said DV Lamba, Chief Technology Officer, OneTrust. "By uniting OneTrust's AI-ready governance platform with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, we are helping organizations operationalize responsible AI at scale."

Why enterprises choose OneTrust for AI-ready governance:

Continuous AI governance: Building on OneTrust's leadership unifying governance across privacy, risk, and data; enterprises can now centralize AI oversight. The OneTrust platform integrates with Databricks Unity Catalog to sync AI projects in real time, centralizing visibility, mapping to global standards, and enforcing controls so governance teams can confidently manage risk across the AI lifecycle.

Building on OneTrust's leadership unifying governance across privacy, risk, and data; enterprises can now centralize AI oversight. The OneTrust platform integrates with Databricks Unity Catalog to sync AI projects in real time, centralizing visibility, mapping to global standards, and enforcing controls so governance teams can confidently manage risk across the AI lifecycle. Accelerating responsible use of data: By integrating the OneTrust platform with Databricks Unity Catalog, data and AI teams can centralize risk, governance, and compliance controls with a unified inventory of AI systems, agents, models, risks, and native data policy enforcements.

By integrating the OneTrust platform with Databricks Unity Catalog, data and AI teams can centralize risk, governance, and compliance controls with a unified inventory of AI systems, agents, models, risks, and native data policy enforcements. Fueling AI strategies with first-party data: The OneTrust platform is the only solution connecting consent data directly into Databricks to enable organizations to enforce consent in real-time across the customer and data lifecycle, processing over 3 billion consent transactions daily.

