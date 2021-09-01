OneView Commerce Launches Unified Commerce Offering Using Microsoft Azure Cloud Infrastructure

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneView Commerce (OneView), one of retail's only providers of a headless unified commerce transaction engine that powers transactions from click to brick across the shopping journey, today announced the availability of their solutions on Microsoft Azure. The announcement signifies the combination of OneView's unified commerce transaction engine with Azure's serverless infrastructure to efficiently extend the "point of sale" to any place in the buying journey empowering retailers to secure brand loyalty and drive revenue opportunities.

OneView's unified commerce offerings are available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace with a 30-day free trial Tweet this Retail technology leaders, Shanthi Rajagopalan, from Microsoft and Linda Palanza from OneView Commerce discuss how a free trial of OneView's cloud-native unified commerce platform running on Azure provides access to “in the moment” omnichannel transaction data. OneView’s 30-day free trial empowers retailers to validate the power of unified commerce and an API-first transaction engine to deliver critical customer experiences and remove risk from digital transformation.

"To protect competitive advantage and loyalty, global retailers need to speed the development and implementation of innovative customer experiences across the shopper lifecycle, without disruption to their existing hardware and legacy tech stack, said OneView Chief Executive Officer Linda Palanza . "OneView gives retailers the power to transform in-store and digital customer experiences with a single unified commerce transaction engine while continuing to leverage their existing hardware and legacy software investment."

OneView's platform infrastructure, using Azure functions, creates a seamless connection between physical store operations and digital engagement with:

Unified Commerce Transaction Engine: the channel-agnostic transaction processor built on cloud-native, API-first architecture;

Microservices Framework: feature-as-a-service functions that provide immediate access to hundreds of pre-built commerce microservices such as search, add product, build basket, calculate and more that enable retailers to create and manage any retail interaction; and

Retail Accelerators: pre-built physical and digital interactions ready to use out-of-the-box or easily customized and scaled for a retailer's unique needs.

"OneView's launch on Microsoft Azure furthers our goal to provide the most intelligent technology to retailers driven by the power of our modern, cloud-native Azure Platform technology," said Shanthi Rajagopalan , worldwide retail & CPG business strategy leader at Microsoft. "By using Azure, OneView is positioned to help retailers solve their most complex unified commerce challenges, while uncovering valuable opportunities to reimagine their business and deepen relationships with CPG partners as they gain agility to quickly innovate and extend scalable retail interactions to any point of the buying journey."

OneView's unified commerce offerings are available in the Azure Marketplace with a 30-day free trial and affordable fast-start programs, including OneView Unified Commerce Platform, OneView Pickup & Delivery, OneView Mobile Point of Sale, OneView Omnichannel Point of Sale, and OneView Inventory and Distributed Order Management.

For more information: https://info.oneviewcommerce.com/azure-unified-commerce

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce transforms retail technology with powerful, retailer-proven solutions built on a universal unified commerce transaction engine to enable shopper engagement from click to brick. Using OneView, retailers rapidly scale digital innovation at every point of contact to delight customers while maintaining full control of every retail transaction to protect critical brand loyalty. From pickup, delivery and omnichannel point of sale to self-service, line busting, pay at curb and last-mile engagement, OneView enables frictionless commerce at any point of the shopping journey. Unlike legacy store systems, OneView significantly reduces regret spend while increasing innovation with our cloud-native, API-first architecture injecting tech stack agility and a headless commerce front end enabling UX/CX, transaction and data ownership. The Kroger Company, Australia Post and Molton Brown are among the global retailers revolutionizing customer engagement with OneView Commerce.

Learn more at www.oneviewcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter @oneviewcommerce

