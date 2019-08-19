OneVizion Partners with Flawless Execution Consulting (FLEX) to Drive Improved Efficiency and Collaboration on Site Projects

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneVizion (onevizion.com), a leading provider of information management solutions for the telecom industry, proudly announces a new partnership with Flawless Execution Consulting (FLEX, flawlessexe.com), a Knoxville-based telecom site acquisition and development firm.

Since forming the company in 2017, FLEX President Matt Jarfi knew they needed an efficient, collaborative, and scalable information management solution that would work better than their existing shared spreadsheets and document management tools in the MS Office Suite.

But finding a true partner among OneVizion's competitors in the telecom industry proved difficult.

"We investigated a lot of options, but they were not interested in working with a start-up company who didn't want to buy a boatload of licenses up front," according to Jarfi. "OneVizion never treated us like a mom-and-pop operation. They provided us with comprehensive partnership and training, and we were fully using the OneVizion Platform in the second week of our engagement. Since then, the tool has just worked – flawlessly – whether we need to pull reports across many projects or milestones, give employees the power to filter views that work best for their needs, or adjust the platform configuration ourselves to meet new requirements in a timely manner."

For OneVizion, this partnership is just another example of how their philosophy is vastly different than their competitors' approaches.

"We are not building our company to grow or be reliant upon services revenue or selling unnecessary licenses, because we do not want to be between you and meeting your requirements," said John Patton, OneVizion CEO. "Our company and platform are foundationally built to empower YOU with the tools and expertise to manage your own solution. We don't claim to transform your business, we equip YOU to rethink how YOU would transform your business."

The FLEX team has already seen great improvements in time-to-value, accuracy, and collaboration across all projects. They look forward to thoughtfully evolving their OneVizion implementation over time, backed by the support of a true partner.

About OneVizion

OneVizion rapidly provides the information that matters to the people that need it the most. Based in Atlanta, OneVizion has worked for 18 years to solve the biggest information management problems facing the telecom industry. With the powerful OneVizion Platform, they are providing comprehensive solutions for today's 5G challenges, from asset, document and project management to field workforce management and real-time video collaboration tools. Visit onevizion.com to learn more.

About Flawless Execution Consulting (FLEX)

FLEX was born out of a strong desire to confidently service clients in an effective, efficient, results-driven way that a larger firm simply cannot. Based in Knoxville and serving clients throughout the Southeastern portion of the US, FLEX offers comprehensive project management and professional consulting advice to companies who want to get ahead. From site development to installation support, our firm works with wireless leaders and their partners, as well as other IT networking and security leaders. Visit flawlessexe.com to learn more.

