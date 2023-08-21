OneWeb Technologies Awarded U.S. Space Force Contract for Commercial Satellite Communications Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (p-LEO)

News provided by

OneWeb Technologies

21 Aug, 2023, 10:02 ET

OneWeb Technologies Solidifies Position as Trusted U.S. Government Solutions Partner

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb Technologies, a global provider of high-speed, low latency, secure, multi-orbit satellite network solutions, announced today it was awarded a Commercial Satellite Communications Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (p-LEO) contract from the U.S. Space Force (USSF), Space Systems Command (SSC), Commercial Space Office (CSO), and Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO). The 10-year p-LEO contract was awarded to OneWeb Technologies with a $900 million dollar ceiling. 

This significant achievement solidifies OneWeb Technologies' position as a trusted government solutions partner, and a leading provider of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite services, in the rapidly evolving field of satellite communications.

The DoD's use of commercial satellite communications (COMSATCOM) bandwidth is managed by SSC's CSCO. Under the DoD's acquisition plan, the CSCO ensures the needs of various U.S. military organizations and DoD customers are met by matching them with COMSATCOM bandwidth and services. OneWeb Technologies is among a limited number of LEO satellite solutions providers selected to receive the p-LEO award contract, and one of only two very small aperture terminal (VSAT) data LEO satellite service providers currently offering live services.

"This p-LEO opportunity underscores OneWeb Technologies' COMSATCOM capabilities and recognizes the company's exceptional technology offering for the U.S. government," said Sue Gordon, Chairperson of the OneWeb Technologies Proxy Board and former U.S. Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence. "Accurate, expeditious information is fundamental for U.S. government decision making, as well as for our friends and allies. OneWeb's constellation helps get the right information to the right people, at the right time."

"OneWeb Technologies aims to simplify satellite communications for enterprise and government users by moving their data in bulk – more rapidly, reliably, and securely," said Kevin Steen, CEO of OneWeb Technologies. "Our solutions make this possible for our customers by harnessing the powerful OneWeb constellation, enhanced through a diverse portfolio of equipment, like-minded partnerships, and services. Our team couldn't be more excited to support the secure global communications needs of the U.S. Space Force."

OneWeb Technologies is committed to transforming the communications landscape and enabling connectivity data security, velocity, and surety solutions that meet the evolving needs of government and enterprise users. OneWeb Technologies is also committed to developing and delivering customized solutions that fit its customers' precise needs. In addition to becoming a prime p-LEO award contractor, OneWeb Technologies is well positioned to collaborate with the many GEO operators that may also be awarded a p-LEO contract.

Built on a foundation of agility, responsiveness, and operational relevance, OneWeb Technologies supports operations from its fully manned, 24/7 Managed Services Operations Center in Houston, Texas.

About OneWeb Technologies

OneWeb Technologies Inc. is customer focused, with access to an operational, robust constellation, providing Committed Information Rates (CIR), with contracted Service Level Agreements (SLAs). OneWeb Technologies offers traffic prioritization through a secure Global Access Network (GAN). Our personnel are highly responsive, working in a 24/7 Managed Service Operation Center (MSOC). As OneWeb's U.S. proxy organization, OneWeb Technologies has access to OneWeb's LEO satellite constellation and takes a consultative and adaptable approach toward its customers. OneWeb Technologies and its partners provide resilient mobile solutions. Learn more at OneWeb Technologies, Inc.

SOURCE OneWeb Technologies

