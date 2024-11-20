OnGo Alliance Reports Strong Momentum in CBRS Adoption, Highlighting Broad Industry Advancements at MWC Las Vegas and Fall Member Meeting

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The OnGo Alliance, an industry consortium dedicated to accelerating the adoption of LTE and 5G solutions in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, has announced significant strides in CBRS deployment across various industries. This progress was showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Las Vegas 2024 and the OnGo Alliance Fall Member Meeting in Dallas, titled "OnGo Forward: CBRS, 5G, and Beyond."

"The success stories and innovations shared at both MWC Las Vegas and our Fall Member Meeting make it clear that CBRS is no longer just a promising technology—it's a transformative reality across multiple sectors," said Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the OnGo Alliance. "CBRS is unlocking new possibilities in wireless connectivity, efficiency, and innovation across industries including airports, universities, smart cities, and industrial IoT."

CBRS is a transformative reality across multiple sectors - Alan Ewing, Executive Director, OnGo Alliance. Post this

Industry Adoption Highlighted at MWC Las Vegas

At MWC Las Vegas, the OnGo Alliance demonstrated CBRS's potential through a dedicated pavilion with member pods and participation in summits and panel tracks, underscoring CBRS's benefits for private networks. A pivotal moment came at the Connected Aviation Summit, where multiple airport CIOs shared their active deployments of CBRS private networks, underscoring that CBRS is moving from pilot projects to scaled, production-level deployments for real-world applications.

The Private Networks Bootcamp for system integrators was especially well-attended, reflecting CBRS's rising interest. Oren Binder, Director of Marketing for the OnGo Alliance, presented diverse CBRS deployments across industries, sparking insights into how CBRS-based private cellular networks can address operational challenges for enterprise clients.

MWC Las Vegas also marked the announcement that over 400,000 CBRS devices (CBSDs) have now been deployed—an important milestone signaling CBRS's rapid adoption and its growing impact on transforming wireless connectivity in sectors nationwide.

OnGo Alliance Fall Member Meeting in Dallas: Expanding Industry Collaboration

The OnGo Alliance's Fall Member Meeting in Dallas brought together industry leaders and innovators for a three-day event held September 17-19. The agenda featured expert presentations and panels on the current landscape and future of CBRS technology, addressing key topics such as regulatory developments, market projections, and success stories across industries. Notable presentations highlighted CBRS's role in empowering smart cities, advancing private cellular networks, and enabling cutting-edge IoT solutions.

Andrew Clegg, Spectrum Engineering Lead at Google, spoke on the benefits of CBRS 2.0, launched just months ago. Clegg reported, "We've seen an 85% reduction in grant suspensions due to Department of Defense activity. This translates to fewer service interruptions and improved reliability for CBRS users." Go here to read more about CBRS 2.0.

Other Key Sessions:

Paul Powell , FCC : Delivered a keynote reflecting on CBRS's remarkable progress over the past five years, highlighting milestones such as the CBRS auction, certification of Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) and Spectrum Access System (SAS) networks, and the ongoing deployment of CBRS technology.





: Delivered a keynote reflecting on CBRS's remarkable progress over the past five years, highlighting milestones such as the CBRS auction, certification of Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) and Spectrum Access System (SAS) networks, and the ongoing deployment of CBRS technology. Airport Panel : Norman Fekrat , CEO of Imagine Wireless led a panel with Johnathan Lewis , Innovation Division Director, Miami International Airport; and Cornelius Honour , AVP, IT Infrastructure & Operations, DFW International Airport. Norman covered the value created by deploying CBRS private networks (and the costs of not doing so). Johnathan & Cornelious detailed their journey deploying successful CBRS private networks in their respective airports.





: , CEO of Imagine Wireless led a panel with , Innovation Division Director, International Airport; and , AVP, IT Infrastructure & Operations, DFW International Airport. Norman covered the value created by deploying CBRS private networks (and the costs of not doing so). Johnathan & Cornelious detailed their journey deploying successful CBRS private networks in their respective airports. Al Sinopoli , Chevron : Discussed Chevron's acquisition of 26 Priority Access Licenses (PALs) across 21 counties and how CBRS networks are enhancing critical applications, including security, environmental monitoring, and asset tracking.





: Discussed Chevron's acquisition of 26 Priority Access Licenses (PALs) across 21 counties and how CBRS networks are enhancing critical applications, including security, environmental monitoring, and asset tracking. Dustin Lamascus , Ericsson : Shared insights on CBRS in manufacturing, where use cases like workforce automation, video analytics, and digital twins are projected to drive a 71% CAGR in private network use over the next five years.





: Shared insights on CBRS in manufacturing, where use cases like workforce automation, video analytics, and digital twins are projected to drive a 71% CAGR in private network use over the next five years. Neutral Host Panel: Representatives from Kajeet, InfiniG, and JMA Wireless highlighted production deployments of CBRS-based Neutral Host Networks in environments such as universities and hotels, offering improved mobile network coverage at lower costs and faster deployment times.

New Resources and Future Directions

As part of its commitment to supporting industry adoption, the OnGo Alliance has released an updated edition of its OnGo Deployments eBook, a guide showcasing successful CBRS deployments. This resource is available for download here.

For additional insights into the topics and discussions from the OnGo Alliance Fall Member Meeting, visit our blog here.

The OnGo Alliance remains dedicated to fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and expanding the adoption of CBRS technology across the wireless ecosystem, as CBRS continues to redefine connectivity in sectors nationwide.

About OnGo Alliance:

The OnGo Alliance is an industry consortium that promotes developing, commercializing, and adopting LTE and 5G solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and evangelizes shared spectrum globally. Formerly the CBRS Alliance, this 110+ member group accelerates the buildout of effective and efficient CBRS networks using 4G and 5G solutions. There are over 400,000 CBRS Access Points across the U.S. currently broadcasting wireless signals on the CBRS spectrum via private and fixed wireless networks, spanning various sectors, including enterprise IT, industrial IoT, smart cities, rural broadband, transportation, hospitality, retail, and real estate. The Alliance has also established a product certification program for OnGo equipment in the CBRS band, ensuring multi-vendor interoperability.

To learn more about the OnGo Alliance, please visit www.ongoalliance.org.

OnGo Alliance and the OnGo logo are trademarks of OnGo Alliance.

SOURCE OnGo Alliance