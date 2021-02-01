ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Robinhood Financial, LLC and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of those who lost money using Robinhood Financial, LLC, Robinhood Securities LLC, and Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") resulting from allegations that Robinhood may have engaged in illegal market manipulation.

Robinhood announced on January 28, 2020, that it was restricting the trading of certain stocks. The Company would only allow investors that used its trading platform to close positions, and also raised margin requirements. The securities impacted by this decision include $AAL, $AMC, $BB, $BBBY, $CTRM, $EXPR, $GME, $KOSS, $NAKD, $NOK, $SNDL, $TR, and $TRVG. Robinhood claimed it took these actions to "keep customers informed through market volatility." Based on Robinhood's artificial market constriction, the impacted securities fell dramatically on the same day, harming investors.

If you used the Robinhood trading platform to invest in $AAL, $AMC, $BB, $BBBY, $CTRM, $EXPR, $GME, $KOSS, $NAKD, $NOK, $SNDL, $TR, and $TRVG, and suffered losses as a result of Robinhood's alleged manipulation of the market, click here to participate.

