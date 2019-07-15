Onkos Surgical® and The Sarcoma Foundation of America to Sponsor Upcoming Cancer Awareness Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, Inc. and The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) are pleased to announce the "Strike Out Sarcoma" fundraiser, in honor of Sarcoma Awareness Month. Strike Out Sarcoma will be a family night out at the Somerset Patriots July 16th 7 PM home game at TD Bank Stadium in Bridgewater, NJ, and will include a number of activities geared towards raising awareness.

The main activity will be an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Toga party, which honors James Ragan, a young man who bravely fought his battle with sarcoma. James's mission was to raise awareness of this disease through family-friendly social fundraisers, namely Toga parties and sporting events.

Onkos and the SFA are pleased to support this attempt to break the record for the World's Largest Toga Party in the spirit of James and his mission. First pitch is at 7:05 PM and tickets are $12. Donations to the Sarcoma Foundation of America can be made during the game, and at curesarcoma.org/strikeoutsarcoma

About Onkos Surgical

Based in Parsippany, N.J., Onkos Surgical is a privately held surgical oncology company founded in 2015. We believe that individuals with cancer requiring surgery deserve solutions designed specifically for them. This principle is the driving force behind our Precision Oncology initiatives. Built on a digital platform, our solutions are rooted in unmatched expertise in patient imaging analysis, personalized surgical planning, and the latest advancements in 3D printing. At Onkos, we are passionate about reducing complexity for our customers and addressing the clinical challenges associated with tumor surgery. www.onkossurgical.com

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The mission of the Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is to advocate for sarcoma patients by funding research and by increasing awareness about the disease. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. To date, the SFA has invested more than $9.6 million in sarcoma research and these dollars have funded 140 research projects and allowed us to give grants to more than 100 different researchers. In total, 56 institutions in 21 states and 4 countries have benefited from funds raised for sarcoma research. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare soft tissue and bone cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 20 percent of all childhood cancers). Because these tissues are found everywhere on the body, Sarcomas can arise anywhere. At any one time, 50,000 patients and their families are struggling with sarcoma. Every year, nearly 16,000 new cases are diagnosed and more than 6,000 people die from the disease.

