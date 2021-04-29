Onkos Surgical® Celebrates Patient Experience Week with Focus on Patient-Centered Innovation

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Patient Experience Week (April 26-30, 2021), Onkos Surgical , a leading innovator of solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic procedures, today announced ongoing growth and adoption of its patient-centric innovations. These solutions are designed to help improve patient outcomes and experiences using the latest in precision anatomic modeling, 3D printing, design innovation, and workflow optimization. All are intended to help address the clinical challenges of individual surgeons and patients with these complex orthopaedic conditions.

Instilling precision and patient-centricity from pre-operative planning through surgery, Onkos is bringing welcomed innovation to musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedics. Last year alone, the Company launched three new solutions that build upon its innovations in implant design and pre-op planning — the ELEOS™ Proximal Femoral Replacement, the ELEOS™ Proximal Tibia with BioGrip®, and uDesign® on Demand for personalized surgical planning. Onkos also launched its BioGrip® technology, the first-of-its-kind for limb salvage, which supports soft tissue in-growth through its novel 3D-printed porous structure.

"Onkos was founded on the principle that cancer patients deserve solutions designed specifically for them. Everything we do focuses on eliminating surgical complexity and improving the patient and surgeon experience and outcome. We are now expanding the lessons learned in musculoskeletal oncology to highly complex orthopaedic challenges where our approach, precision, and technology are aiming to make a significant difference," said Patrick Treacy, co-founder and CEO of Onkos Surgical. "We are honored to be able to serve patients, surgeons, and care teams every single day, and are proud of how our approach to innovation is being adopted by surgeons looking to bring the best to their patients."

Working closely with surgeons, Onkos provides highly precise pre-operative planning support coupled with precise reconstructive solutions and workflow optimization. Its Precision Orthopaedic approach has helped save over 2,000 limbs.

"Facing bone cancer surgery or a complex orthopaedic surgery is an intimidating and potentially life-changing experience for patients," said Steven Gitelis, MD, Onkos Surgical Chief Medical Officer, Rush Medical College Endowed Professor and Chief of the Musculoskeletal Oncology Program at Rush Cancer Center. "Not only are our innovations supporting surgeons, but they are also helping to ensure we minimize bone loss, restore function, and experience better healing of bone and soft tissues."

For more information on Onkos Surgical and its solutions , please visit www.onkossurgical.com .

About Onkos Surgical

Onkos Surgical is a leader in innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic procedures. With our Precision Orthopaedics approach, surgeons are better informed about patient-specific clinical challenges and are able to plan and implement a more precise reconstruction. Our personalized approach supports improved patient outcomes and experiences using the latest innovations in virtual surgical planning, 3D modeling and printing, implant design, and workflow optimization. More than 350 of the leading academic medical institutions in the US choose Onkos Surgical as their partner for Precision Orthopaedics.

