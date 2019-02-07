Onkos Surgical® Set to Deliver on Promise of Innovation with 7 New Products Scheduled to Launch in 2019

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, Inc. announced today a robust pipeline of innovative new product launches scheduled to launch in 2019. Since its inception in October 2015, the company has already supported over 200 surgeons and over 1,100 limbs have been saved using Onkos products.

"When we started the company, we had a clear vision of bringing much needed innovation to musculoskeletal oncology surgeons and the patients they treat," said Patrick Treacy, Co-founder and CEO. "Combining our vision with our customers' insights, we have focused our efforts in three key areas: furthering personalization, reducing complexity, and addressing the clinical challenges associated with tumor and complex revision surgery. This has translated into a strong pipeline generating several new product and service introductions scheduled for this year. For example, to better address the uniqueness of each patient, we are building on our digital platform and adding capabilities to our uDesign™ personalized surgical planning service. We are also utilizing our 3D printing capabilities to introduce new products with novel porous coatings for bone implant interfaces and soft tissue attachment sites. When you put it all together, Onkos will offer an approach to tumor resection and reconstruction that has the potential to usher in a new era of joint sparing surgery. We couldn't be more excited about how Onkos is delivering on our promise to provide the solutions that our surgeons and their patients demand."

Steven Gitelis, MD, Onkos Surgical Chief Medical Officer and Associate Chief Medical Officer at Rush University said, "Onkos has been working diligently on products to address the clinical challenges that my tumor colleagues and I face daily. The Onkos advancements in porous metal manufacturing, 3D printed implant designs, and surgical planning may offer surgeons new options to address soft tissue attachment and aseptic loosening in limb salvage surgery. The goal is to provide surgeons with new technology options that may improve outcomes in this challenging patient population."

Onkos will be presenting at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 12th at 1:30pm in Bally's Casino and Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition, the company will be exhibiting in Hall D, Booth 6457 at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons to be held in Las Vegas March 13-15, 2019.

About Onkos Surgical

Based in Parsippany, N.J., Onkos Surgical is a privately held surgical oncology company founded in 2015. We believe that individuals with cancer requiring surgery deserve solutions designed specifically for them. This principle is the driving force behind our Precision Oncology initiatives. Built on a digital platform, our solutions are rooted in unmatched expertise in patient imaging analysis, personalized surgical planning, and the latest advancements in 3D printing. At Onkos, we are passionate about reducing complexity for our customers and addressing the clinical challenges associated with tumor surgery. www.onkossurgical.com

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "future," "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory clearance will be delayed or denied, market trends, launch delays, delays in regulatory clearance, distribution challenges, product efficacy and safety concerns, product or raw material availability and other supply constraints. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

Media contacts:

Sean P. Curry

Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations

scurry@onkossurgical.com

www.onkossurgical.com

(973) 264-5400

SOURCE Onkos Surgical

Related Links

http://www.onkossurgical.com

