Onkos Surgical to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference

- COMPANY TO EXHIBIT AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ORTHOPAEDIC SURGEONS (AAOS) ANNUAL MEETING -

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, Inc., a rapidly growing orthopaedic company founded to address the complex clinical challenges associated with tumor, trauma, and revision surgery, announced today that it will present at Canaccord Genuity's 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference in San Francisco, CA. Patrick Treacy, Onkos CEO and co-founder, is scheduled to present a corporate overview and update on February 12th, at the Westin St. Francis at 11:00 a.m. PST. A webcast of this presentation will be available on the Company's website (https://onkossurgical.com).

Onkos Surgical will also be exhibiting the Company's innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic procedures at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), being held February 12 - 16. Onkos will showcase its portfolio of innovation, designed to support improved patient outcomes and experiences including virtual surgical planning, 3D modeling and printing, limb reconstructive implant design, and workflow optimization in Booth #5251 at the Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco, CA.

About Onkos Surgical

Onkos Surgical, Inc. is a leader in innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic conditions. With our Precision Orthopaedics solutions, surgeons are better informed about patient-specific clinical challenges and are able to plan and implement more precise reconstructions. Our personalized approach supports improved patient outcomes and experiences using the latest innovations in virtual surgical planning, 3D modeling and printing, limb reconstructive implant design, and workflow optimization. More than 350 of the leading academic medical institutions in the US choose Onkos Surgical Precision Orthopaedics. For more information on Onkos Surgical and its products and services, please visit www.onkossurgical.com.

Media Contacts:

Sean Curry

Chief Commercial Officer

Onkos Surgical

[email protected]

973.264.5400

Alyssa Paldo

Vice-President, Media Relations Specialist

FINN Partners

[email protected]

847.791.8085

SOURCE Onkos Surgical