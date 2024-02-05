Onkos Surgical to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference

News provided by

Onkos Surgical

05 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

-       COMPANY TO EXHIBIT AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ORTHOPAEDIC SURGEONS (AAOS) ANNUAL MEETING -

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Onkos Surgical, Inc., a rapidly growing orthopaedic company founded to address the complex clinical challenges associated with tumor, trauma, and revision surgery, announced today that it will present at Canaccord Genuity's 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference in San Francisco, CA. Patrick Treacy, Onkos CEO and co-founder, is scheduled to present a corporate overview and update on February 12th, at the Westin St. Francis at 11:00 a.m. PST. A webcast of this presentation will be available on the Company's website (https://onkossurgical.com).

Onkos Surgical will also be exhibiting the Company's innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic procedures at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), being held February 12 - 16. Onkos will showcase its portfolio of innovation, designed to support improved patient outcomes and experiences including virtual surgical planning, 3D modeling and printing, limb reconstructive implant design, and workflow optimization in Booth #5251 at the Moscone Convention Center, San Francisco, CA.

About Onkos Surgical
Onkos Surgical, Inc. is a leader in innovative solutions for musculoskeletal oncology and complex orthopaedic conditions. With our Precision Orthopaedics solutions, surgeons are better informed about patient-specific clinical challenges and are able to plan and implement more precise reconstructions. Our personalized approach supports improved patient outcomes and experiences using the latest innovations in virtual surgical planning, 3D modeling and printing, limb reconstructive implant design, and workflow optimization. More than 350 of the leading academic medical institutions in the US choose Onkos Surgical Precision Orthopaedics. For more information on Onkos Surgical and its products and services, please visit www.onkossurgical.com.

Media Contacts:
Sean Curry
Chief Commercial Officer
Onkos Surgical
[email protected]
973.264.5400

Alyssa Paldo
Vice-President, Media Relations Specialist
FINN Partners
[email protected]
847.791.8085

SOURCE Onkos Surgical

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.