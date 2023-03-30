Online Auction Features Digital Cameras, Lenses, Filters and Other Production-Quality Audiovisual Gear

Tiger Group to conduct April 11 auction on behalf of two major production rental companies.

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 11 an online auction by Tiger Group provides an opportunity to acquire pro-grade audio-visual gear from a major North American production rental company and prestigious Keslow Camera, including equipment by the likes of Arri, Canon, Fujinon, Panasonic, RED, Sony and Tiffen.

The sale makes available more than 500 lots of digital cameras, lenses, heads, filters, monitors, matte boxes, tripods, memory devices, battery chargers, capture drives, zoom controls, converters, and flash readers.

Tiger Group's April 11 online auction features over 500 lots of digital cameras lenses, heads, filters, monitors, matte boxes, tripods, memory devices, battery chargers, capture drives, zoom controls, converters, and flash readers. The excess gear includes 28 digital cameras by ARRI, including Amura and Alexa models.

Bidding for the auction opens on Tuesday, April 4, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), and closes on Tuesday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m.

"We are extremely pleased to have been selected once again by this major rental company and Keslow Camera to bring their excess inventory to the market," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This sale offers large quantities of gear from top-notch manufacturers. Content continues to be in demand, so this auction is a perfect venue for rental houses and others to buy gear that can immediately support current productions."

Highlights of the sale include:

28 digital cameras by ARRI, including Amura and Alexa models

3 RED digital cameras (Scarlet-X, Weapon 8k S35 Helium CF, Weapon 8k Vv Monstro CF)

S35 Helium CF, Weapon Vv Monstro CF) 16 Panasonic Varicam 35 and LT digital cameras

86 Canon digital cameras (various models)

10 Sony digital cameras (Alpha A6000, PMW-F55 4K , PXW-FS7 S35)

The sale also features Canon lenses, heads by Cartoni and Manfrotto, as well as filters in various sizes by Formatt Hitech, Tiffen and Schneider.

For the convenience of buyers, the gear has been moved to a secure, third-party storage location in Los Angeles. Buyers will be able to pick up items in person or use Tiger's third-party shippers.

The assets can be inspected by appointment on Monday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT).

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/over-300-lots-of-high-quality-digital-cameras-lenses-filters-memory-gear-accessories/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group