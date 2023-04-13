Online Auction Features Live Event and Entertainment Production Rental Gear from North American Leader PRG

April 18 sale by Tiger Group features more than 600 lots of professional entertainment production gear with all items auctioned directly from the PRG depot in Van Nuys, California

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18 Tiger Group will conduct an online auction offering a wide array of professional entertainment production gear from the rental inventories of North American leader PRG.

The sale includes more than 600 lots of digital cameras, lenses, audio, speakers, LED walls, projectors, monitors and gear accessories. Brands include Angenieux, Arri, Barco, Canon, Cooke, Christie, Fuji, Meyer Sound, Red, Sure and Sony.

Tiger Group's latest auction of professional entertainment production gear from PRG features digital cameras from several manufacturers, including Red.

With offices worldwide, PRG maintains the industry's largest and most diverse rental inventory of entertainment production gear. Bidding for this latest online auction opens on Tuesday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), and closes on Tuesday, April 18, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) at SoldTiger.com.

"Tiger has sold top-notch gear on behalf of PRG for the past five years running, and we are pleased to bring our loyal AV buyers yet another exciting opportunity," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This quarter's sale features rental-and production-ready gear and accessories auctioned directly from the Van Nuys PRG depot. We welcome new bidders to join in the action."

Buyers will be able to retrieve items from the Van Nuys location or use Tiger's third-party shippers. Assets can be inspected by appointment on Monday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) at the PRG Van Nuys depot.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/cameras-lenses-audio-projectors-monitors-gear-accessories/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group