Online Auction Features More than 1,000 Lots of Pro-Grade Production Rental Gear from North American Leader PRG

Tiger Group AV auction on Oct. 24 incudes digital cameras, lenses, lights, projectors, LED walls and much more.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an October 24 online auction, Tiger Group once again is offering professional audio-visual gear from the existing inventories of production rental leader PRG.

The extraordinarily large sale of excess inventory to PRG's ongoing operations includes:

Tiger Group's October 24 online auction features over 1000 lots of production rental gear from PRG. The assets on offer include a large variety of AV gear including digital cameras, lenses and moving lights.

digital cameras

lenses

audio (including speakers and audio consoles/processing)

LED walls

projectors

moving lights

lighting consoles

gear accessories,

and more.

With offices worldwide, PRG maintains the industry's largest rental inventory of AV production equipment.

"We are pleased to announce that we have been engaged again by PRG to auction a large variety of AV gear," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This gives buyers all over the globe the opportunity to purchase quality equipment and put it to use whether it be for rentals or right into production. Don't miss out on this sale as there will be over 1,000 lots!"

Bidding in the timed, online auction opens on Tuesday, October 17, at 9 a.m. (PT), and closes on Tuesday, October 24, at 9 a.m. (PT).

Top brands are represented throughout the sale, including: Absen, Arri, Ayrton, Barco, Canon, ClearCom, Christie, ETC, Fuji, High-End, RED, Robe Lighting, ROE Visual, Shure, Sony, Vari-Lite, and Yamaha. "We're offering some very nice digital cameras, including six ARRI Minis and four Sony Venice 1s," Holiday noted.

The assets can be inspected by appointment on Monday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., (PT) in San Fernando, California.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/prg-digital-cameras-lenses-audio-projectors-moving-lights-lighting-consoles-gear-accessories/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

