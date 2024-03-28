Unused Packaging and Labeling Equipment Available in Exceptional Opportunity for Food, Pharma, Medical and Other Industries

Tiger Group offers unused Formost Fuji flow wrappers and still-in-the-box Markem-Imaje high-performance transfer printers

FREDERICK, Md., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is offering for immediate purchase unused packaging and labeling equipment from a shuttered pharmaceutical company.

"These useful machines are a great fit for a wide array of industries—not just pharmaceutical and medical but also food operators involved in everything from confectionery, bakery and frozen foods, to meat, dairy, fruits and veggies," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

Tiger Group is offering for immediate purchase unused packaging and labeling equipment from a shuttered pharmaceutical company. The sale includes Formost Fuji FW3410/B Alpha 8 Continuous Flow Wrappers.

The assets are from a cancelled capital project at the Frederick pharmaceutical facility.

"The availability of this type of equipment in unused condition at heavily discounted prices is quite a rarity," Farrell said. "This private-treaty sale represents an exceptional opportunity for companies looking to grow their businesses while minimizing capital expenditures."

Available in limited quantities, the assets include unused Formost Fuji FW3410/B Alpha 8 Continuous Flow Wrappers with left- and right-side feeds, box motion-type sealing and belt-driven conveyors.

"As noted by the manufacturer, Alpha 8 features major seal-system improvements and is quiet and reliable, with higher sealing pressure," noted John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "It boasts a shorter film route to reduce film waste and offers other improvements designed to boost hygiene, safety and ease of operations."

Also on offer are unused Markem Imaje SmartDate X65 thermal transfer printers—high-speed machines that print variable date, time or batch code information, logos and barcodes. "These can be used with material types that include stick packs, seal wrappers, seal bags, pouches, decorative labels, you name it," Coelho noted. "They are still in the box."

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/exceptional-offer-of-new-late-model-fuji-flow-wrappers/

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE Tiger Group